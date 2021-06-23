NEW BETHLEHEM — Early into a week of preparation for the Sixth Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game, Redbank Valley Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold is sorting out his 30-man football roster.
He’s the head coach for the South Squad that’ll of course take on the North at Brockway’s Varischetti Field Friday night at 7 p.m.
It’s a new format of sorts since the recent realignment of District 9’s football landscape eliminated the longstanding rival conferences of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference and Allegheny Mountain League.
Now, it’s the South with Redbank Valley, Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, Central Clarion, DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley — the old KSAC plus Brockway, Curwensville and DuBois — taking on the North comprised of Bradford, Kane, Ridgway, Elk County Catholic, St. Marys, Smethport, Port Allegany and Otto-Eldred — or the old AML plus St. Marys.
“The number one goal is that we want to have fun, but we want to compete and prepare to win,” said Gold, who coached his Bulldogs to a District 9 Class 1A title before reaching the PIAA quarterfinals last fall. “It’s a challenge to install everything that you want to do within three days.”
Gold is a film junkie, but this type of scouting is a bit problematic for one like him. There wasn’t a lot of overlap when it comes to familiarity with teams in the north and south. But he does know that he has some talent on his sideline.
“There are eight or nine guys who are playing college football and with guys like (Brookville’s) Jack Krug (IUP) and (Karns City’s) Nathan Waltman (Slippery Rock), that’s two guys on PSAC teams and that’s a huge deal and especially this fall with it tough on making Division II rosters,” Gold said.
“Even the ones who aren’t playing college, there is definitely a lot of talent and basically what we’re trying to do is not reinventing anything about their game plan in a span of five days. We’ll keep it simple and figure out what they’re good at and play fast.”
Krug and Central Clarion’s Cal German will split quarterback duties and it’s an impressive duo considering both made all-state teams. The Raiders’ Krug threw for 2,239 yards and 31 touchdowns last fall and finished as the district’s third-leading career yardage leader with 8,362 yards and third in TD passes with 108.
German threw for 1,884 yards and 22 touchdowns and completed his career with 4,556 yards and 61 TD passes.
From there, the South has Krug’s top receiving threat in Robert Keth, who caught 42 passes for 624 yards and eight TDs a year ago. Lineman Elliot Park was named to the team, but a knee injury will likely keep him on the sideline.
Redbank Valley has Dalton Bish, Coltin Bartley, Kobe Bonanno and Hudson Martz on the South roster. Bish will see time at slotback and defensive back. Bartley will play center and will do long-snapping. Bonanno is slotted for nose tackle on the defensive line with a possible short-yardage appearance at fullback. Martz will be at running back and linebacker along with punting.
Union/A-C Valley has Tanner Merwin and Eli Penny on the roster. Merwin will be a slotback on offense and safety on defense. Penny, whom Gold said has impressed at running back in the early going, will also be at linebacker.
Central Clarion has German, Cutter Boggess and Hunter Craddock. Boggess will see time at running back and linebacker with Craddock on the lines. Ethan Burford and Logan Lerch were originally named to the South, but are not going to participate.
The South team also includes Ben Glasl and Conner Ryckman of Brockway; Curtis Caldwell, Scott Condon, Duane Brady and Jayce Witherite of Curwensville; Dale Kot and Mason McDaniel of DuBois Area; Matt Griffiths, Waltman and Kaden Scherer of Karns City; Keenan Heeter, Haden Peters of Keystone; Isaiah Usselman, Mason Mershimer of Moniteau; and Brandon Ishman, Kameron Falgout and Joshua Miller of Punxsutawney.
On Gold’s staff are two of his assistants in Jason Kundick and Chad Ortz along with Carl Bartley and Trent Bowsersox, Brookville’s Nick Nosker, Armstrong’s Frank Fabian and Oil City’s Matt LaVerde.
Port Allegany’s Justin Bienkowski is coaching the North, which includes Ryan Hughes, Austen Davis and Alex Liners of Bradford; Bobby Rumcik, Josh Buhl, Reese Novosel and Zuke Smith of Kane; Ben Briggs, Ricky Delhunty, Dominic Cherry, Jake Kunselman and Alex Bon of Ridgway; Sam Kaul, Bryan Schatz and Nick Crisp of Elk County Catholic; Terry Williams, Simon Sheeley, Garret Bauer, Connor Bressler, Mitchell Reiter and Jacob Kline of St. Marys Area; Dalton Distrola, Justin Young, Taro Tanaka and Trey Ayers of Port Allegany; Zazeric Bell, Ethan Smith and TJ Van Scoter of Otto-Eldred, and Braedon Johnson, Ryli Burritt, Kameron Rounsville and Adenn Stevens of Smethport.
General admission tickets — $5 for adults, $2 for students — will be available at the gate. The concession stand will be open.
Prior to kickoff, each of the game’s 17 Game Sponsors will present a $1,000 scholarship to one of the players.
“It’s a fairly young event as far as all-star games go and look at the money that’s given away to the kids, $17,000, that’s amazing,” Gold said. “They don’t skimp on the way that they treat you all week and it’s really a first-class operation.”
The Frank Varischetti Foundation, Brockway Area School District and Brockway Gridiron Association are the organizers of the event.