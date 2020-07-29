RIMERSBURG — Wrapping up a championship season, the Rimersburg VFW Junior Little League Softball team captured the Clarion County playoff title with last Tuesday’s 11-1 win over A-C Valley in four innings.
The season ended with a 7-1 record for the VFWs, which built a 9-1 lead after two innings and added two more in the bottom of the fourth to enact the 10-Run Rule.
Kya Wetzel and Mackenna Davis each had two hits for VFW with Davis ripping a double.
Wetzel singled in a run to start the five-run first inning. Ava Schreckengost singled in Davis and Rylie Colligan to make it 4-0 and with two outs.
Then in the four-run second, Davis doubled in all three runners with the bases loaded then scored with two outs on a wild pitch.
The last two outs came in the bottom of the fourth with one out. Emerson Stevens singled in Olivia DeHart and Davis singled in Georgia Palm to end the game.
In the pitching circle, Stevens and Magen Walzak each threw two innings, Stevens striking out five and Walzak whiffing three.
In other Rimersburg games last week:
WEDNESDAY, July 22
LITTLE LEAGUE
BASEBALL
A-C Valley 8, Shick’s 1
On the road at A-C Valley, Shick’s Nationwide Insurance was limited to four hits in a loss.
Hudson Bliss and Cole Wilson accounted for all of the hits with two apiece. Bliss doubled while Wilson singled in Lucas Palm for Shick’s lone run in the top of the fourth inning.
Bliss and Andrew Kifer shared mound duties for Shick’s. Bliss struckj out seven in four innings while Kifer whiffed two in his lone inning.