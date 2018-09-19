OIL CITY — Sweeping Venango Catholic, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs kept up their momentum from the weekend tournament title at Brockway.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-1 with a 25-7, 25-16, 25-5 sweep. They’re off until next Tuesday’s trip to Clarion-Limestone. Next Monday’s scheduled home game with Brockway was moved to Oct. 18. Next Thursday, they host Moniteau.
Josie Rupp led the Lady Bulldogs with five kills, three service aces and 15 service points. Jordan Milliron added six kills and four aces, Taylor King finished with four kills while Torrilynn Nelson had four aces and two kills.
The junior varsity squad also won in straight sets, 25-12, 25-7.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Union sweeps
Forest Area
At Marienville, the visiting Damsels swept the hosts, 25-7, 25-11, 25-6.
Morgan Cumberland led the Damsels with 11 service points, 10 of them aces with seven assists. Bryn Davis had six kills and six aces, Vanessa Reddick added six aces and Marli Hawk finished with seven service points, two of them aces and five digs.
The Damsels, now 5-1, are at home for their next three games starting with Thursday against North Clarion. Next Monday and Tuesday, they host Eisenhower and Keystone.
SATURDAY, Sept. 15
Redbank Valley wins
Brockway Invite
At Brockway, the Lady Bulldogs captured the tournament title, beating Brookville in the final. Two days after a sweep at home, the Lady Bulldogs won a best-of-three final, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13.
“The final showed the strengths of both teams with our offense running with more high power than we showed during pool play and Brookville’s defense blocking or digging everything attacked at them,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Matt Darr said. “I was most proud of the sportsmanship shown between the teams in the final, correcting a couple of calls on touches.”
In pool play, the Lady Bulldogs swept Sheffield (25-9, 25-19) and Brockway (25-13, 25-14) while splitting with Brookville (26-24, 26-28) and Youngsville (25-10, 24-26).
In the knockout playoffs, the Lady Bulldogs beat DuBois Central (25-16) and Sheffield (25-12) before facing Brookville again.
THURSDAY, Sept. 13
Lady Bulldogs
sweep Brookville
At home, the Lady Bulldogs swept visiting Brookville, 25-19, 25-9, 28-26.
Josie Rupp led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 kills. Jordan Milliron had seven kills to go along with 12 service points, three of them aces. Torilynn Nelson had seven kills while Taylor King added four kills. Montana Hetrick served 10 points, three of them aces.
They also won the junior varsity game, 25-11, 25-1.
Damsels sweep C-L
At home against C-L, the Damsels won in straight sets, 25-10, 25-21, 25-16.
Bryn Davis had 12 service points, five of them aces, with nine kills while Marli Hawk added 23 digs. Dominika Logue had 24 digs, three aces and nine kills while Vanessa Reddick served 10 points and had two aces. Morgan Cumberland had 16 assists and seven service points.
