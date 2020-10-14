RIMERSBURG — The hosts came out firing and took the first set, but it was visiting Redbank Valley that took things from there.
The Lady Bulldogs topped Union in a four-setter Tuesday night, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20. They hiked their record to 13-1.
Alivia Huffman and Montana Hetrick were strong at the net with 12 and nine kills respectively. Hetrick served two aces as well.
Ryley Pago added six kills and three blocks to help up front with Brooke Smith finishing with two kills and five service aces.
Brynn Rearick turned in a strong defensive game with 16 digs.
The Damsels (6-7) got 11 kills from Drew Davis. Dominika Logue had five kills and two aces while Kennedy Vogle finished with 12 digs. Morgan Cumberland had 25 assists with two service aces.
Redbank Valley won the JV matchup, 25-13, 31-29.
The Lady Bulldogs continue a busy stretch at A-C Valley Wednesday and home against Cranberry Thursday. Next Monday and Tuesday, they travel to Keystone and host Karns City before the regular-season finale next Thursday at home against Brockway.
Union visits Karns City Thursday and A-C Valley Saturday before visiting Venango Catholic and Clarion next Monday and Tuesday.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Oct. 12
Lady Bulldogs
sweep OC
At Oil City, the visiting Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-8, 27-25.
Montana Hetrick led the Lady Bulldogs with six kills and three service aces. Ryley Pago had six kills and a block with Brianna Minich finishing with five kills, one block and one ace.
McKenna Bish added three aces and four digs, Savanna Boyer one ace and Lilly Shaffer dished out 10 assists with two kills.
The Lady Bulldogs won the JV match, 25-19, 25-20.
THURSDAY, Oct. 8
Lady Bulldogs
sweep Moniteau
At home against Moniteau, the hosts swept their way to a 26-24, 25-3, 25-16 win.
Brianna Minich powered her way to 10 kills with Ryley Page contributing eight kills, two blocks and one ace. Montana Hetrick had eight kills and an ace.
Brooke Holben ran the offense with 27 assists and four aces. McKenna Bish served five aces while Savanna Boyer had three digs.