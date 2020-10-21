NEW BETHLEHEM — Needing four sets to win its 16th straight game, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs beat visiting Karns City, 25-19, 25-15, 20-25, 25-14.
The Lady Bulldogs (17-1) close the regular season Thursday at home against Brockway.
Against Karns City, Montana Hetrick registered an impressive 14 kills while Alivia Huffman was close behind with 13.
Brianne Minich added eight kills and one block while Brooke Smith served four aces. Brooke Holben ran the offense with 34 assists and served three aces. Carlie Rupp had two aces.
Brynn Rearick anchored t he back line with 17 digs while serving two aces.
The Lady Bulldogs won the JV matchup, 25-19, 25-17.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Union swept
by Clarion
At Clarion, the visiting Union Damsels ran into the top-ranked Clarion Lady Cats who won in straight sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-7.
The Damsels (6-9) got six kills and four digs from Dominika Logue. Morgan Cumberland had 10 assists.
Next up for the Damsels is Forest Area at home Thursday and A-C Valley and Sheffield at home next Monday and Tuesday to close out the regular season.
MONDAY, Oct. 19
Lady Bulldogs
beat Keystone
At Knox, the visiting Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 win.
Montana Hetrick led the team with 11 kills, but Brianna Minich, Alivia Huffman and Ryley Pago were strong at the net as well. Minich and Huffman had 10 and nine kills respectively while Pago finished with eight kills and two blocks.
Brooke Holben ran the offense with 36 set assists and 14 service points. Caylen Rearick served 14 points, two of them aces, and had nine digs. Brynn Rearick made 24 digs and Carlie Rupp served 10 points, one of them an ace.
Redbank Valley won the JV match, 25-15, 16-25, 25-7.
SATURDAY, Oct. 17
Damsels swept
at ACV
At Foxburg, the visiting Damsels lost to the hosts, 25-14, 25-7, 27-25.
Dominika Logue finished with six kills, two aces and five digs. Kennedy Vogle had eight digs and Morgan Cumberland added 13 set assists.
A-C Valley won the JV match, 25-15, 25-18.
THURSDAY, Oct. 15
Lady Bulldogs
top Cranberry
At home, the Lady Bulldogs beat visiting Cranberry in four sets, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14.
Montana Hetrick had 12 kills and served an ace while Ryley Pago finished with 10 kills and a block.
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Brooke Smith finished with four kills and served an ace. Brooke Holben finished with 29 assists and four aces. Brynn Rearich led the way with 12 digs and two aces.
The Lady Bulldogs won the JV match in straight sets, 25-20, 25-20.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14
Lady Bulldogs
sweep ACV
At Foxburg, the Lady Bulldogs swept A-C Valley, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21.
Montana Hetrick finished with 12 kills while Alivia Huffman had nine kills. Brianna Minich and Ryley Pago were strong in the middle with a combined 12 kills and three blocks.
Setters Brooke Holben and Lilly Shaffer combined for 33 points. Caylen and Brynn Rearick combined for 18 service points and one ace to go with 18 digs.