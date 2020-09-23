NEW BETHLEHEM — Winning its third straight game after its lone loss to powerful Clarion, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs swept visiting Forest in three sets Tuesday night.
The 4-1 Lady Bulldogs won, 25-5, 25-5, 25-5. They’ll visit Punxsutawney Thursday before visiting Venango Catholic next Tuesday.
Alivia Huffman paced the Lady Bulldogs with five kills and two service aces. Brooke Smith and Brianna Minich each had four kills while Caylen Rearick turned in four service aces and two kills.
Elaina Miller added five service aces and one kill.
The Lady Bulldogs won the JV match in straight sets, 25-16, 25-15.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Union sweeps VC
At home against Venango Catholic, the Damsels rebounded from Monday’s loss to Moniteau with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-11 sweep.
Drew Davis had eight kills while Dominika Logue had six kills and served six aces. Hailey Kriebel finished with five kills.
Now 3-2, the Damsels host Clarion-Limestone Thursday and Karns City Monday before traveling to Forest Area next Tuesday.
The Damsels lost the JV match in three sets, winning the first set 25-14, but losing the next two, 25-22 and 25-23.
MONDAY, Sept. 21
Lady Bulldogs
sweep Sheffield
At home against visiting Sheffield, the Lady Bulldogs also won in straight sets, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.
Brianna Minich was strong at the net with 10 kills with Alivia Huffman finishing with seven and Ryley Pago adding six kills and a block.
Brynn Rearick had five service aces and 14 digs with Makenna Bish service three aces. Caylen Rearick has six digs and one ace.
The Lady Bulldogs won the JV match, 25-21, 26-24.
Damsels fall
to Moniteau
At home against Moniteau, the Damsels were swept by the visitors, 27-25, 25-17, 25-17.
Dominika Logue had 10 kills with Drew Davis finishing with three aces and four kills. Morgan Cumberland dished out 20 assists with Kiera Croyle adding three blocks and two kills. Hailey Kriebel delivered four kills.
The Damsels lost the JV match in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18.
THURSDAY,
Sept. 17
Lady
Bulldogs
sweep Brookville
At home against visiting Brookville, the Lady Bulldogs turned in another sweep, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17.
Montana Hetrick finished with 12 kills and an ace while Brianna Minich and Alivia Huffman had six and five kills apiece. Brooke Smith finished with four kills with Brooke Holben dishing out 26 assists and serving two aces.
The Lady Bulldogs won the JV match in three sets, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23.
Damsels sweep
North Clarion
At home against North Clarion, the Damsels won in straight sets, 25-10, 25-2, 25-20.
Dominika Logue finished with six kills and four aces. Drew Davis had five kills with Kiera Croyle finishing with three kills and three aces. Morgan Cumberland had 14 assists.
Union won the JV match in three sets, 25-20, 13-25, 27-25.