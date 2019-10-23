NEW BETHLEHEM — Let the volleyball postseason begin.
It’s as early as Thursday for the Union Damsels in Class 1A, but it’s a wait until next Wednesday’s Class 2A semifinals for defending champion Redbank Valley.
The No. 12-seeded Damsels visit No. 5 seed Oswayo Valley on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 14-4 with a straight set, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19 win over visiting Punxsutawney Tuesday night.
In the other semifinal, No. 1 seed Brookville hosts No. 4 seed Moniteau also next Wednesday. The semifinal winners head to the finals once again at St. Marys Area High School on Nov. 2 starting at 11 a.m.
Last year, Redbank Valley beat Karns City in the semifinals before beating Brookville in straight sets to win the D9 title.
“I think between Kane, Brookville and us, we are about as even as you could be,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Matt Darr said. “Any of the three teams could win it all on a given night. All three teams are playing their best at the right time of the season which is exactly what you hope for.
“It’s fun to watch the high level of volleyball that each team is playing. All teams hope to put themselves in position to win a district title and that’s where we are at. The seniors are hungry and the underclassmen want them to play in four district title games. I’m a very lucky and proud coach.”
Against Punxsutawney, Becca Kunselman led the team at the net with 10 kills with Montana Hetrick turning in eight kills and five service points, two of them aces. Lauren Smith had a strong night with six kills, one block and 25 service points, nine of them aces.
Taylor King had five kills and three blocks with Kianna Shreckengost adding five kills. Tara Hinderliter had 30 assists and one kill with two blocks. Brynn Rearick anchored the defense with 21 digs.
The JV team finished the year 16-2 with a 25-12, 25-12.
For Union, it’s a trip to Oswayo Valley. The Damsels (9-8) will look to beat the Lady Green Wave to reach the quarterfinals which would be next Tuesday at probably No. 4 seed Cranberry, which opens with No. 13 seed Northern Potter at home also on Thursday.
Both Class 1A and 2A playoff schedules are below:
In last week’s matches:
SATURDAY, Oct. 19
Lady Bulldogs
at ECC Invite
At St. Marys, Redbank Valley dropped two sets to Brookville and swept Smethport, Coudersport and Elk County Catholic in pool play before losing to West Branch in the playoff round.
In the semifinals, Johnsonburg beat Brookville and West Branch beat Johnsonburg in the finals to take the tournament title.
THURSDAY, Oct. 17
Lady Bulldogs
sweep Brockway
At Brockway, Redbank Valley swept the hosts 25-13, 25-14, 25-13.
Taylor King had eight kills and one block while Montana Hetrick turned in nine kills with three aces among her 12 service points. Becca Kunselman had eight kills and nine service points, two of them aces. Kianna Shreckengost had five kills, and Lauren Smith and Brianna Minich each had four kills.
Tara Hinderliter dished out 34 assists with nine service points, one of them an ace.
The Lady Bulldogs won the junior varsity match, 25-13, 25-16.
Damsels sweep Tidioute Charter
At home against Tidioute Charter, the Damsels secured a winning regular-season record with a straight-set 25-20, 25-13, 25-17 win.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with six kills and two service aces while Hailey Kriebel and Emma Pritchard each had two kills. Kiera Zitzman had five aces while Morgan Cumberland finished with 15 assists and five aces.
PLAYOFF
SCHEDULE
All matches begin
at 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30
Semifinals
Redbank Valley (3) at Kane (2)
Moniteau (4) at Brookville (1)
SATURDAY, Nov. 2
Championship
Semifinal winners, St. Marys Area H.S., 11 a.m.
CLASS 1A
THURSDAY, Oct. 24
Preliminary Round
Keystone (9) at Johnsonburg (8)
Northern Potter (13) at Cranberry (4)
Union (12) at Oswayo Valley (5)
Coudersport (10) at Otto-Eldred (7)
DuBois CC (11) at Cameron County (6)
TUESDAY, Oct. 29
Quarterfinals
Jonsonburg/Keystone winner at Elk Co. Catholic (1)
Cranberry/NoPo winner vs. OV/Union winner, TBA
Otto-Eldred/Coudersport winner at Clarion (2)
Cameron Co./DCC winner at A-C Valley (3)
THURSDAY, Oct. 31
Semifinals, at higher seed
SATURDAY, Nov. 2
Championship
Semifinal winners, St. Marys Area High School, 3 p.m.