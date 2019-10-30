KANE — It’s back to the postseason for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team.
The No. 3-seeded Lady Bulldogs (14-4) headed to No. 2 seed Kane for a semifinals showdown looking for a fourth straight finals berth on Saturday at St. Marys Area High School.
The Lady Bullodgs are the defending Class 2A champions, sweeping Brookville last year in the finals in three sets after beating Karns City in the first round.
Kane beat the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets in the 2017 final with the Lady Bulldogs edging Kane in a five-set classic for the title in 2016, their second-ever D9 title and first since winning the Class 1A title back in 2009.
In Wednesday’s other semifinal, top-seeded Brookville hosted No. 4 seed Moniteau. Saturday’s final is set for 11 a.m., the first of three finals in St. Marys with the Class 2A final at 1 p.m. and the Class 1A final at 3 p.m.
Only the Class 2A champion advances to the PIAA playoffs that begin next Tuesday against the WPIAL champion at a WPIAL site to be announced. The second round of the state playoffs is next Saturday with Tuesday’s winner facing the winner of the District 5 champion vs. WPIAL fourth-place finisher.
In other volleyball news:
TUESDAY, Oct. 29
Class 1A quarterfinal
results
The top four seeds of the Class 1A playoffs advanced to Thursday’s semifinals.
Top-seeded Elk County Catholic needed five sets to get by No. 8 seed Johnsonburg, 24-26, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10. No. 2 seed Clarion swept No. 7 seed Otto-Eldred, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9. No. 3 seed A-C Valley swept No. 11 seed DuBois Central Catholic, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16, and No. 4 seed Cranberry swept No. 5 seed Oswayo Valley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.
Cranberry visits ECC and A-C Valley visits Clarion, both on Thursday with 6:30 p.m. starts.
In Class 3A semifinal
At Punxsutawney, visiting Bradford hammered out a come-from-behind 14-25, 25-19, 13-25, 25-13, 15-13, five-set win over the hosts to land in Saturday’s final.
The Lady Owls meet top-seeded DuBois in St. Marys at 1 p.m.
THURSDAY, Oct. 24
Damsels knocked
out in opener
At Shinglehouse in last Thursday’s Class 1A preliminary round, the No. 12-seeded Union Damsels lost in four sets to No. 5 seed Oswayo Valley.
The Green Wave won, 25-16, 22-25, 25-8, 25-13, ending the Damsels’ season at 9-9.
Dominika Logue led Union at the net with six kills while Drew Davis and Hailey Kriebel finished with three and two kills respectively.
Head coach Corri Shumaker, who replaced Diana Thorpe during the season, loses just two seniors to graduation — Emma Pritchard and Drew Yoder.