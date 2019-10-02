NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team notched its sixth straight win with a straight-set decision over visiting Union Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 8-3 with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 win over Union. The Damsels fell to 6-5.
For Redbank Valley, Montana Hetrick had seven kills at the net with four aces at the service line. Becca Kunselman finished with seven kills while Lauren Smith had seven kills and served two aces. Alivia Huffman had five kills and Kianna Shreckengost finished with four kills.
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Tara Hinderliter finished with 26 set assists with a kill and two aces. Brynn Rearick made 14 digs.
The Damsels got five kills and two aces from Dominika Logue. Morgan Cumberland made 10 assists and Emma Pritchard served three aces.
Redbank Valley won the JV match in straight sets.
Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is Wednesday’s trip to Cranberry, moved up a day to not conflict with the football game. Next Tuesday and Thursday, they travel to Karns City and host Keystone.
For Union, it hosts Karns City Thursday and hosts C-L and Clarion next Monday and Thursday.
In other games:
THURSDAY, Sept. 26
Lady Bulldogs beat
Moniteau in four
At West Sunbury, the Lady Bulldogs needed four sets to beat the hosts, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12, 25-15.
Taylor King had a big night with 12 kills and two blocks. Becca Kunselman finished with 12 kills while Montana Hetrick had 11. Alivia Huffman came up with four kills and one block. Lauren Smith had four aces and served 13 points and Brooke Holben served 13 points with four aces.
Also for the Lady Bulldogs, Tara Hinderliter made 37 assists with three aces and 17 service points.
The JV won in straight sets, 25-20, 25-14.
Union sweeps VC
in three
At home against Venango Catholic, the Damsels won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-1, 25-12.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with six kills while Emma Pritchard and Hailey Kriebel had five and four kills respectively. Drew Davis finished with four kills and four aces while Morgan Cumberland made 20 assists.
The JV squad won in straight sets, 25-22, 25-20.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 25
Lady Bulldogs
sweep Oil City
In a home non-leaguer against D10’s Oil City, it was a four-set win, 27-29, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15.
Taylor King had nine kills, two blocks, two aces and four service points. Alivia Huffman had five kills and four aces with eight service points. Becca Kunselman had five kills with 10 aces and 16 service points. Montana Hetrick had five kills.
The JV squad won in straight sets, 25-10, 25-11.