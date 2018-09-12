NEW BETHLEHEM — After two postponements, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team finally got on the court again Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs notched their first win and improved to 1-1 with a straight set, 25-5, 25-11, 25-4 win over visiting Forest Area.
Pending the makups with A-C Valley from last Thursday or Monday’s postponed home match with Keystone, they’ll host Brookville Thursday before Saturday’s trip to the Brockway Invitational.
Next Tuesday, they visit Venango Catholic.
In Monday’s other game:
Union sweeps
Venango Catholic
At home against Venango Catholic, the Damsels swept their way to a 3-1 start to the season, 25-11, 25-15, 25-7.
Morgan Cumberland sparked the Damsels with 19 assists, four tips, 11 service points and five aces. Bryn Davis had 12 kills, 11 service points and two aces while Drew Yoder served two aces.
Dominika Logue had five hills while Vanessa Reddick served three aces. Marli Hawk had 11 passes with Logue finishing with nine.
The Damsels host C-L Thursday before visiting Forest Area at Tionesta next Tuesday.
In last week’s matchups:
SATURDAY, Sept. 8
Union sweeps
Commodore Perry
At Rimersburg, the Damsels swept their District 10 foes, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.
Marli Hawk led the way with 35 passes, six service points and five service aces while Bryn Davis finished with 10 passes, 11 kills, eight service points and three aces.
Also for Union, Dominika Logue had 27 passes, Vanessa Reddick finishd with 14 service points and five aces while Morgan Cumberland added six tips and 17 assists.
Union won the JV match, 25-11, 26-24. Grace Henry served eight service points while Hailey Kriebel had four kills. Drew Davis service five points.
Lady Bulldogs win
JV tourney
At Kane, Redbank Valley won the junior varsity tournament, running the table with a perfect set record.
In pool play, the Lady Bulldogs swept Brockway (25-12, 25-21), Cranberry (29-27, 25-12), Johnsonburg (25-10, 25-16) and Sheffield (25-11, 25-18). They beat Brookville (25-7) in the semifinal matchup before sweeping Kane (25-15, 25-11) in the championship.
THURSDAY, Sept. 6
Union tops Moniteau
At West Sunbury, the visiting Damsels dropped the first set, but rebounded for a four-set win, 19-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-20 over the hosts.
Bryn Davis had nine kills and five service aces to lead the Damsels. Marli Hawk had 10 passes, Vanessa Reddick finished with six kills and five aces, Dominika Logue had 10 kills and Morgan Cumberland dealt out 21 assists.
Lady Bulldogs ppd.
At A-C Valley, water problems at the school and community forced the match to be postponed. No makeup date was announced.
