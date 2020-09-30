OIL CITY — Nailing down a three-set sweep and improving to 7-1, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team made short work of Venango Catholic Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs won, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8 and are off until Monday at home against North Clarion.
Thursday’s matchup at A-C Valley was moved to Oct. 14. Also next week, the Lady Bulldogs visit C-L Tuesday and host Moniteau next Thursday.
Against VC, Brooke Holben served four aces and dealt out 14 set assists. Montana Hetrick had seven kills with three aces while Lilly Shaffer had eight assists and served two ces. MaKenna Bish finished with two aces and four digs.
The Lady Bulldogs won the JV match, 25-10, 25-16.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Union sweeps Forest Area
At Forest, the visiting Damsels won in straight sets, 25-19, 25-8, 25-18.
The sweep improved Union to 4-4 going into Thursday’s trip to Moniteau. Saturday, it visits Sheffield before hosting Oil City Monday and Keystone Tuesday.
For the Damsels against Forest, Drew Davis had six kills and five aces while Keira Croyle finished with four kills and two aces. Morgan Cumberland dished out 22 assists and served seven aces.
Union won the JV match in three sets, 25-20, 25-17, 25-11.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Sept. 28
Lady Bulldogs top Franklin
At Franklin and rebounding from blowing a 17-7 first-set lead and then loss, the Lady Bulldogs needed four sets to beat visiting Franklin, 22-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12.
Montana Hetrick had a big night at the net, leading the Lady Bulldogs with 16 kills and two service aces. Brianna Minich had 12 kills with a block and Alivia Huffman finished with 12 kills as sell.
At the service line, Carlie Rupp served six aces. Brooke Holben finished with 37 assists and three aces. Brynn Rearick paced the defense with 11 digs.
Union falls in four at KC
At Karns City, visiting Union fell to the hosts, who rallied for three straight wins after losing the first set, 20-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-21.
For the Damsels, Drew Davis led the way with seven kills and Dominika Logue had five kills.
Karns City won the JV match, 25-12, 26-24.
THURSDAY, Sept. 24
Lady Bulldogs win at Punxsy
At Punxsutawney, the visiting Lady Bulldogs broke a 1-1 tie won the final two sets for a road win, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24.
Alivia Huffman dominated with 23 kills with Montana Hetrick added 13 kills. Brianna Minich had eight kills and three blocks. Brooke Holben added 50 assists and a service ace.
Caylen and Brynn Rearick combined 22 digs and three service aces.
The Lad Bulldogs won the JV match, 25-14, 9-25, 15-12.
Union loses to C-L
After dropping the first set, visiting Clarion-Limestone rallied for a 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 victory over the host Damsels.
Ruby Smith had a big game for the Lady Lions, who improved to 3-1, with eight kills, four blocks, and six aces. Emma Smith also added six kills. Kendall Dunn handed out 18 assists. Brooke Kessler served for five aces while Janelle Pezzuti and Abby Himes each picked up 13 digs.
Dominika Logue paced the Damsels with 11 kills while serving for three aces. Hailey Kriebel added nine kills with four aces, and Keira Croyle added three kills with three aces. Morgan Cumberland added 26 assists
C-L won the JV match in three sets.
— Steve Smail contributed to this story.