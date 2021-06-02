NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley sophomore Cam Wagner finished his fourth and final sports season of the 2020-21 school year as the youngest and smallest athlete on the podium at last Friday’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Wagner captured a fourth-place medal in the discus, becoming the school’s 20th track and field medalist and first since Sam Hetrick’s seventh-place medal in 2019.
He’s the third discus medalist with Korbin Hornberger’s seventh in 2014 and Dan Jordan’s runner-up in 2007.
Hornberger looked like a hurdler or high jumper, Wagner — let’s call him slightly over 6 feet at around 175 pounds — was certainly the smallest in stature among with eight medalists on the podium.
But, it’s not just about strength and size. The discus has plenty of form in the equation and that’s what netted Wagner a medal.
Seeded sixth in a competitive field going into the meet with his D9-winning toss of 157 feet, 1 inch, Wagner went over 150 feet in five of his six throws at Shippensburg, his best landing at 155 feet, 9 inches.
Wagner trailed champion Rushard Williams of Wyomissing (169 feet, 7 inches), Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal (158 feet, 9 inches) and Teagan Sharp of Homer Center (158 feet, 6 inches).
The eighth-place medal finish was 149 feet, 6 inches by Greenwood’s Mitchell Kauffman, who was one of 18 throwers who eclipsed the state-qualifying standard of 148 feet at district meets. Friday, just eight managed to do that.
“I felt good during warmups, but when we actually got to the competition, I kind of lost it and wasn’t feeling myself,” Wagner said. “But at least I got to the podium and that’s what I came to do. I just wanted to throw further.”
Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said that all but one of his six throws went over 150 feet, so consistency was rewarded. He also predicted he’d medal if he threw over 150 feet.
“I’ll take them, but I just wanted to throw further,” Wagner acknowledged. “Being consistent is better than going further and being off one day and on another.”
“He wasn’t nervous, seemed pretty calm, cool and collected and he competes in a lot of sports, so I really wasn’t worried about that,” Rex said. “It’s what kids will show up on a big stage like today. We saw that 18 qualified for today on distance and at least half didn’t throw well today.
“For a 15-year-old kid to get out of here with a fourth-place medal, you don’t see that too often, if ever.”
Wagner gave up plenty of size to at least the first two finishers. Williams and Vass-Gal, bound for Youngstown State, tip the scales easily over 300 pounds. The other five on the podium were either slightly bigger or significantly bigger as well.
“It’s crazy. Seeing all of the athletes coming in today, you could tell the difference between the runners and jumpers and throwers,” Wagner said. “When I saw the discus guys I thought they were bigger than I thought they’d be. And I was the youngest and obviously the lightest. It just feels good to be able to come out and do this.”
It’s much about technique, of course.
“I think back to Korbin Hornberger, Dalton Daugherty, same build, those guys were high jumpers and they decided to come to the discus and we worked with them and became discus throwers and came down here to states too and they didn’t look like they should be here,” Rex said. “But a lot of it boils down to good technique and having the right mental outlook. If you get those two down, you’re going to do well at states. This is how it works.”
THE LADY BULLDOGS’ CLAIRE HENRY, who won the district title by clearing nine feet, couldn’t clear the opening height of 9 feet, 3 inches at states, missing in all three of her attempts.
The state title went to Waynesburg senior Taylor Shriver, who cleared 13 feet.
Henry was one of two freshmen in the 18-vaulter field. The other ninth-grader, Trinity’s Adeline Woodward, finished sixth after clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.