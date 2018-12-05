CLARION — The Clarion Lady Cats basketball team has a familiar face running things again as Roger Walter returns to the Lady Cats sideline after taking a couple years off from coaching.
Walter led the Lady Cats for 10 years through the 2013-14 season, compiling a 184-102 record with back-to-back District 9 Class 1A titles in 2013 and 2014. But now he’s back and hopeful that with an experienced team back, the Lady Cats can get to the playoffs.
“I wasn’t ready to step away when I did before,” said Walter. “It was a professional decision when I left before and now that I’ve been in that position for a number of years I realized there were still opportunities for me to coach. I was an official, but that just doesn’t have the competition aspect and that’s what I really missed.”
Walter is still looking to see what he has and if his girls are going to be receptive to his coaching philosophy.
Ten of his 16 girls on the roster and just about all of the scoring returns from last season’s 9-14 team, including his top two scorers in junior Kaitlyn Constantino (15.6 ppg.) and senior Wendy Beveridge (13.7 ppg.).
Also returning are seniors Parris Coulanges, Lindsey Kemmer, and Ali Troese (4.1 ppg.). Junior K.K. Girvan (6.6 ppg.) while sophomores Ava Cherico, Hannah Hazlett, Jenna Miller, and Alliana Stivanson.
New to the team are sophomore Sarah Clark and freshmen Payton Simko, Jordan Best, Rebekah Ketner, Eva Lerch and Noel Anthony.
Walter feels he has a team that can certainly build off last year.
“We’ve talked about breaking the season into thirds or quarters,” said Walter. “The first five or six games we need to learn about what we’re capable of and get ourselves ready for the mid-season stretch. We’ll need to make a push for wins at that time. I think the playoffs are a very realistic goal for us. Once there, we can make a little run and see how the pieces fall.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Wendy Beveridge, Parris Coulanges, Lindsey Kemmer, Ali Troese.
Juniors: Kaitlyn Constantino, Kyara Girvan.
Sophomores: Ava Cherico, Hannah Hazlett, Jenna Miller, Alliana Stivanson, Sarah Clark.
Freshmen: Payton Simko, Jordan Best, Rebekah Ketner, Eva Lerch, Noel Anthony.
SCHEDULE
December
Brockway Tip-Off Tournament
7-at Brockway, 8 p.m.; 8-Redbank Valley or DuBois; 11-C-L; 13-St. Marys; 18-Cranberry; 20-North Clarion; 27-28-at Kane Tournament
January
7-Brookville; 9-Moniteau; 12-at Keystone, 3 p.m.; 14-at A-C Valley; 16-at Redbank Valley (DH), 7:30 p.m.; 18-Union (DH), 6 p.m.; 22-Karns City; 25-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
February
1-at Cranberry; 5-at North Clarion; 11-Brockway; 13-at DuBois CC.
JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. DH indicates boys/girls varsity doubleheader with tip-off time listed.
