Sheffield’s exiting of the 2020 season is only fitting. In a year of oddities, a team shut down its season not because of COVID-19, but just because of low numbers.
The Wolverines let the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and everyone else know that they were ceasing operations — the season was in danger right off the bat when Abraxas wasn’t co-opting with them, although that was a relative to the current pandemic conditions — meaning that the Bulldogs had a little time to mull over whether to find and play another foe this week rather than the planned Saturday trip to Warren County.
“We engaged in discussions with another team from the middle of the state that was talking to multiple teams about filling their week three spot,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “As Saturday morning turned into Saturday evening and nothing decisive came about, me and (Athletic Director) Roddy Hartle decided it was in the best interest of our team to withdraw from those conversations.
“We’re a bit banged up at the moment so the week off is coming at a good time. Especially with having a short week next week to get ready for Union.”
Next up for the 2-0 Bulldogs is the Falcon Knights next Thursday night in New Bethlehem. That game was originally scheduled for Friday, but both teams agreed to the change with it being Autumn Leaf Festival week in the Clarion County region. Also, District 9 was looking for at least one game to move and the teams obliged.
“It’s good to be 2-0 but we most certainly have to clean up various elements of our play and become more consistent on both sides of the ball,” said Gold coming off his team’s 21-7 win over Brockway. “Never being content with good or mediocre, but instead striving to be great is the message we’re preaching. While we want to be playing this week, we have two weeks to clean things up and prepare for a big game next Thursday.”
Meanwhile, another District 9 football team, but playing in the District 6 Mountain League — Clearfield — lost its second straight game this week due to COVID-19 being contracted by a player. The Bison were scheduled to play Tyrone last week and Bellefonte this week, but both games were postponed.
However, A-C Valley/Union will play this week. The Falcon Knights host Curwensville at Union High School Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Here’s a closer look at the game:
Curwensville (0-1)
at Union/ACV (2-0)
The Falcon Knights have never been 2-0 to start a season, so obviously 3-0 would be something new as well as the Golden Tide had their off week thanks to Sheffield’s exit after dropping a 44-0 blowout loss in their opener at Redbank Valley.
Head coach Brad Dittman’s team has made the most of their opportunities with no really pretty offensive numbers although the 51-14 scoring margin is impressive.
The Falcon Knights are averaging 206 yards of offense so far — 154 rushing and 52 rushing — but have allowed just 322 yards in two games, or 161 per game and five interceptions on defense with two of those returned for touchdowns.
Quarterback Tanner Merwin has passed for 111 yards and rushed for 111 yards, throwing for one TD and running for two. Kylar Culbertson (11-63) and Caden Rainey (10-59) are the other leading rushers while Rainey has five catches for 56 yards.
Defensively, Carter Terwint leads the unit with 20 tackles and Mike Card has three sacks. Culbertson and Eli Penny have returned pickoffs for touchdowns.
Curwensville, 1-8 last year with a 24-0 loss to Union/ACV, managed just 61 yards of offense in its opening loss to Redbank Valley, all of those in the air. Sophomore quarterback Dan McGarry completed 7 of 19 passes for 61 yards and was sacked eight times by the Bulldogs.
Running back Duane Brady and receiver Jake McCracken are the Tide’s top skill position players.