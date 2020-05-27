Anxiously waiting for enough direction to get things moving into a sports-like summer, local leagues want to hear more of what they must do, can’t do and can do.
Let’s hope that it doesn’t discourage organizers enough to where they’ll throw up their arms and say that it’s not worth it. As far as baseball, softball and even soccer goes, the long-term damage will be felt for years to come. If kids don’t play this year — and certain ages this means more than others — they won’t come back.
While the “must do’s” list could indeed be too much to stomach or execute — that’s entirely possible — let’s do what we can to get kids on the fields again. As the accompanying story indicates, leagues are revving up.
Some odds and ends from that front:
— The Federation League plans to expand to eight teams this year, adding teams from Curwensville, Philipsburg and Clearfield. Most likely, those rosters will be stocked by younger players who lost the American Legion baseball option since that organization felt that it wasn’t worth trying to play this summer. The existing teams are back as well with the Brookville Grays, DuBois Rockets, Rossiter Miners, Pulaski Generals and Sykesville Senators.
— The DuBois Bucks are having their first workout this Saturday at Showers Field in DuBois. The Bucks are a new entry in the Tri-State Collegiate Baseball League. Brookville’s Aaron Park is on the Bucks’ roster along with several other D9 college freshmen to be and current college players.
PIAA MOVES — The PIAA did not make a final decision on reducing wrestling’s weight class number from 14 to 13, but it could make that move at its next meeting in mid-June.
What the PIAA did was approve a change to the basketball Mercy Rule where the clock runs continuously — minus free throws or necessary pauses — in the second half once a team leads by 30 points. The previous threshold was 40 points. When the Mercy Rule was originally used, the running clock began if a team led by 40 points in the third quarter and 30 points in the fourth quarter. I’m fine with the change, but I kind of liked the original rule.
What appears to be coming is a possible two-game suspension that could be given by an official for serious infractions. With that two-game suspension would come a required on-line completion of a sportsmanship program. Districts would be allowed to schedule a hearing to administer additional discipline.
I’m not sure the intended consequence of this proposed rule will be achieved. A player or coach gets suspended two games in football and that’s a big chunk of the season gone. I’m afraid that two games will be too much most officials to initiate.
But there is indeed a problem. PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi in a story last week said that, “The ejection reports we get, especially in soccer and now it has crept into football pretty heavily, they’re offensive. The language is extremely foul. As a high school student, to direct that at an official — or opposing player or coach — they would be on a five-day suspension from school if they did it in a classroom.”
True point, but I’m just not convinced officials will want to levy a two-game ban and on-line homework on an ejection.
I do think that if schools or teams or players and even coaches reach a certain quota of technicals or ejections or red cards as in soccer, certain penalties could be levied in that regard. I also like the soccer rule of “soft red” cards where players must sit down five minutes for a “cooling off” period. That could be an effective measure in other sports, perhaps not five minutes in shorter games, however.
LAST DANCE AND JERRY SLOAN — No, I don’t care to get into the debate on who’s better, Michael Jordan or LeBron James.
The 10-part documentary on the Chicago Bulls and their six titles won in the 1990s culminating with their 1998 championship won in a six-game series over my Utah Jazz was well done, all of it.
Coincidentally, the longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died last Friday. As much as the duo of John Stockton and Karl Malone drew me to the Jazz in the late 1980s, it was Sloan whose coaching style impressed me. Much of what he stood for is what I respect the most.
If you listened or ready about anyone talking about Sloan over the past week, you’d understand what he stood for … and fought for. Sloan grew up in less than modest conditions in Illinois and he started school in a one-room schoolhouse.
Sloan was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.
TAKE A LISTEN — I’m a regular podcast listener to such shows as Bill Simmons, The Ringer or The Lowe Post, both basketball pods. Also Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney, despite baseball being on hold. Ryen Rusillo, who is on a weekly show with Simmons, also has his own show as well.
One to check out is last Friday’s Baseball Tonight pod that had Olney talking with Baltimore Orioles pitching coach Doug Brocail, who was actually born in Clearfield.
Brocail, 53, moved away from Clearfield at a young age, settled in Colorado and eventually became a first-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 1986. Brocail pitched for five different teams over 18 seasons, then has coached for three different organizations. He’s been with Baltimore since last year.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.