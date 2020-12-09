It wasn’t true that anyone living outside New Bethlehem could hear any of the wrangling at Monday’s Redbank Valley School Board meeting that did not set any return to either face-to-face learning at the school or the start of preseason workouts for its basketball or wrestling teams.
Just a rumor.
But here’s what are some odds and ends regarding the start of the winter sports season, for some:
— Redbank Valley is one of the few school districts in District 9 that doesn’t have a definitive plan to return to practice. Unless the PIAA waives any current rule regarding a mandated 15 days of practice prior to playing, don’t expect any games or matches to take place regarding the school’s winter teams until mid-January.
— At least three events start the originally planned opening to the winter schedule this weekend. The Brookville Tip-Off Tournament was pared down to a boys’ tournament — Warren vs. Penns Manor and Brookville vs. Brockway Friday night — with a single girls’ game Friday night only between Brookville and Youngsville.
At Brockway, it’s a girls’ tip-off tournament with DuBois vs. Clarion and Brockway vs. Moniteau starting things on Friday with the consolation and championship games on Saturday.
It’s believed that all of those games will be available via video link on www.D9and10Sports.Com. Click on to that site later in the week for details.
— The Brookville wrestlers head to the annual Greenville Duals on Saturday for five bouts against Sheffield, Greenville, Trinity, Eisenhower and Chartiers Valley. The Raiders sit at 696 program wins and head coach Dave Klepfer, with 266 career wins, is three shy of tying Les Turner for the team’s all-time lead.
— As far as masks go for those who are playing, it appears that most schools have a “must mask” policy during live-action for all players, coaches and officials. However, medical exemptions will be accepted and not questioned during games. Expect more decisions regarding how schools will communicate this between each other as the season proceeds.
— It’s unlikely that any schools will be allowing visiting fans with a ticket limit “per athlete” being figured at each school. It’s a 10 percent capacity mandate by the state.
— As far as wrestling goes, it appears that the PIAA on Wednesday will be approving a new postseason that adheres to a desired format of no two-day tournaments. Obviously, traditional postseasons include three multi-day events with districts, regionals and states. How the district tournament will go when another part of the mandate is no bracket larger than eight is anyone’s guess, but that’ll be the case moving beyond districts.
In District 9’s case, the top three finishers head to a one-day event in Sharon and then the top three from that regional head to a super-regional that will have five finishers from what’s been called the Southwest Regional that brings together Districts 5, 6 and 7 in Class 2A.
The team tournament would also be affected and reduced to a 16-team single-elimination affair with the first two runs wrestled before anyone heads to Hershey.
More on that as things are approved.
Of course, expect the unexpected.