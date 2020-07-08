These were the questions asked in the survey sent to District 9 schools regarding football this fall. Answer totals are 25 for each question, equaling the amount of schools who turned in answers:
1. If a game is canceled due to Covid-19, should that contest be considered a forfeit or no-contest?
No Contest 23, Forfeit 2
2. Will your band be traveling to away football games?
No Games 13, All Games 5, Some Games 6.
3. If game(s) are canceled due to Covid-19, are you in favor of crowning a league champion?
No 19, Yes 6.
4. If your county goes back to “phase yellow” my school would:
Suspend all athletic activities 11, Be willing to compete against other schools in competitions 8, Be willing to practice in-house, but not compete against other schools 6.
5. If a player on one of your teams tests positive for Covid-19, your school most likely would:
Isolate or quarantine that particular athlete 13, Shut down all activities for the teams in which the player tested positive was in contact with 6, Shut down all activities for the team in which the player tested positive 3, Shut down school if any student tests positive 3.
6. If a family member of an athlete tests positive for Covid-19, your school would most likely:
Isolate or quarantine that particular athlete 21, Shut down all activities for teams in which the athlete had contact with 2, Shut down all activities for the team in which the athlete’s family tested positive 1, Shut down school if any student has a family member that tests positive 1.
7. Would you school be in favor of suspending all inter-school activities such as basketball shootouts and 7 vs. 7 football scrimmages for the remainder of the summer?
No 13, Yes 12.