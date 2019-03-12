HERSHEY — Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant’s first trip wound up going 0-2 last weekend at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center.
The junior Bulldog, who won the district title at 132 pounds and then finished fourth at regionals, opened in last Thursday’s preliminary round against Everett’s Garret Cornell.
Cornell took Wiant down and pinned him in 33 seconds.
Then in the consolations, Wiant dropped a 4-1 decision to Montrose’s Joe Hester. Wiant’s lone point was a penalty point in the second period as Hester scored on a takedown in the first period and two back points in the second period.
That wrapped up Wiant’s season at 33-10. He’ll enter his senior year with a 73-22 record, clearly a good shot at reach 100 wins for his career.
As it turned out, Cornell and Hester both medaled. Cornell finished fifth while Hester wound up eighth.
Winning the bracket was Saucon Valley’s Joshua Jones, who beat Cambridge Springs’ Tye Varndell 7-3 in the finals. Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy was third, St. Joe’s Catholic Academy’s Zack Witmer was fourth, Northwestern John Wheeler finished sixth and Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger was seventh.
Going into the weekend according to papowerwrestling.com, Jones, Varndell and Cassidy were 1-2-3. Witmer was No. 7, Wheeler was No. 14, Berger No. 15 and Hester was No. 18. Wiant was ranked No. 20.
WHITEHILL, SCOTT WIN TITLES — Brookville junior heavyweight Colby Whitehill and DuBois junior 138-pounder Ed Scott won state titles in Class 2A and 3A respectively from District 9.
Whitehill capped off a 39-0 season with a 5-2 win over Mount Union junior Jake Ryan. It’s Whitehill’s second state medal after finishing eighth last year.
“This was definitely my goal coming into this year. I had the mindset of winning it,” said Whitehill, who joins an exclusive club of state champs from Brookville. “I just knew I was bigger and better than everyone, and I just had to do my stuff.”
Whitehill joins Chuck Yale, Jason Gilligan, Jeremy Reitz, Brock Zacherl, Taylor Ortz and Gavin Park to win a state title in a Raider singlet. Park was the program’s last champ back in 2017.
Scott won with a dramatic pin of Nazareth junior Dashawn Farber, putting him on his back in the second period and a pin in 3:25.
By doing so, he showed why he was the top-ranked wrestler in the state entering the weekend, and in the process became the first Beaver since Garrett Bontempo in 1999 to stand on top the podium in Hershey. Bontempo won his title at 160 pounds that year.
Scott had hoped to end the Beavers’ state title drought two years ago as a freshman but placed third after losing a tough semifinal bout.
Then last year he endured through an 0-2 trip to Hershey — one that set the stage for his gold medal run this past weekend.
His electrifying victory also punctuated a perfect season for Scott at also 39-0.
D9 had one other finalist as Kane’s Alec English reached the Class 2A final and dropped a 7-2 decision to top-ranked Thayne Lawrence of Frazier. English went into the weekend ranked No. 4.
Two other D9 wrestlers medaled in Class 2A, both of them from Brockway as Anthony Glasl finished fifth at 126 pounds and Garrett McClintick was sixth at 182 pounds.
In Class 3A, three other wrestlers from D9 won medals. St. Marys’ Tyler Dilley was fifth at 132, DuBois’ Trenton Donahue was sixth at 126 and Bradford’s Dillon Keane finished seventh at 170.
