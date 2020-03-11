HERSHEY — It certainly wasn’t expected, but the Redbank Valley Bulldogs state-qualifying wrestling duo of senior Ethan Wiant and junior Kobe Bonanno each went 0-2 at last weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center.
It started right out of the gate with both wrestlers leading going into the late moments of their openers.
“It’s heart-breaker, not disappointing, heart-breaking,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “When you have two guys wrestling, they basically won the match but lost the battle. They wrestled great, but made a mental mistake that cost both of them.”
Wiant entered states undefeated at 37-0 and was fresh off winning his first Northwest Regional title. Ranked No. 5 in the state, Wiant looked have things under control in his 145-pound first round as he took a 6-2 lead into third against Westmont-Hilltop’s Noah Korenoski.
However, the Hilltopper, who placed fifth at the Southwest Region tourney, staged a third-period comeback. He escaped just past the midway point of the period to make it 6-3.
It appeared the Korenoski was going to get within 6-5 late, but after a takedown initially was awarded to him on a flurry that went out of bounds, the points were taken off the board to put it back to 6-3.
Korenoski saved his best for last though, as he put Wiant on his back for a four-point move in the final five seconds to pull out a thrilling 7-6 victory.
“They went back to the center and there were only 10 seconds left and (Korenoski) just bull-rushed him and Ethan just had a mental lapse and wasn’t prepared and he wrapped his arms up and threw him down.
“I mean, the poor kid dominated the whole match from the start and he just had a mental lapse with 10 seconds left.”
Wiant didn’t have to wrestle a second bout Thursday, getting a bye into the second round of consolations on Friday and dropped an 11-0 major decision to Berlin’s Tristan Pugh.
Wiant, headed to Clarion University to wrestle this fall, finishes with a season record of 37-2 and 110-24 overall. That puts him eighth on the team’s all-time wins list.
“Ethan had a fantastic career,” Kundick said. “He’s going to go on to wrestle for Clarion and I’m sure he’s going to do well. He wanted a medal and, and he didn’t get it, and it was just it was, it was a mistake. It just goes to show you down there, you can’t make mistakes he made one mistake in that match and it just happened to be with 10 seconds left and there was no time left to come back from it. If there have been a time left, there’s no doubt in my mind he still won the match but time was up.”
Bonanno, who finished 29-9, also appeared to be headed to victory in his opener heavyweight preliminary round bout to open the day before he was stunned by Tussey Mountain sophomore Matthew Watkins.
Bonanno held a 3-2 lead late in the third — scoring an escape in the second and takedown in the third. However, he looked to relax a little as he checked out the clock in the closing moments, and that opened the door for Watkins to shoot and take down Bonanno with a second remaining.
“The kid was out of bounds and he was right on the edge of the edge of the mat, and he thought the referee stopped the match,” Kundick said. “When you’re down there and there’s two mats close to you, whistles are blowing all the time. And he just relaxed and stood up. The kid made his first shot he made the whole match and got the takedown. It was heartbreaking too. He won the match, the kid stayed away from him the whole match and that’s what happened.”
The loss dropped Bonanno into the consy bracket, where his season ended with a 7-1 loss to Girard’s Jordan Shell.
Bonanno takes a 50-31 career record into his senior season.
“Kobe looks to be set for a fantastic senior year,” Kundick said. “(Brookville’s Colby) Whitehill is graduating and he should step right in there.”
D9 WINS 11 STATE MEDALS — Led by two state championship repeat runs, District 9 wrestlers claimed 11 medals this year, all but two of them in Class 2A.
The two state champions went back-to-back as Brookville’s Colby Whitehill won the heavyweight title with a pin in 1:03 over Church Farm School’s Emmanuel Lawal in the finals.
The win capped quite a run for Whitehill, who finished 40-0. He pinned three of his state tourney foes. He’ll attend the University of Pittsburgh in the fall.
In Class 3A, Ed Scott of DuBois won his second straight title, taking the 152-pound title with an 11-8 win over Council Rock North’s Cameron Robinson.
Eight other medals were won in Class 2A by D9ers:
106 pounds: Cayden Walter, Brookville, 6th
113: Owen Reinsel, Brookville, 4th
132: Anthony Glasl, Brockway, 3rd
138: Zach Holland, Curwensville, 6th
170: Teddy Race, Kane, 9th
182: Ethan Finch, Sheffield, 6th
195: Eric Johnson, Brockway, 7th
220: Nathan Taylor, Brookville, 4th
In Class 3A, Scott’s junior teammate Chandler Ho finished eighth at 138.