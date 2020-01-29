NEW BETHLEHEM — It didn’t take long, but the short stay at Redbank Valley High School’s gymnasium Tuesday night was worth it for Bulldogs wrestling fans.
State-ranked senior Ethan Wiant, bound for Clarion University next year, landed his 100th career win in the Bulldogs’ 68-12 rout of visiting Franklin.
Only seven bouts were contested on the mat, one of them Wiant where he pinned Justus Baker in the second period at 3:05 at 152 pounds. He’s the 14th Bulldog to reach the century club.
“He got to districts as a freshman and didn’t do very good, then sat out most of his sophomore year because of surgery,” said Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick Monday. “It’s basically a three-year 100-win career. That’s 30 wins a year pretty much and that’s a pretty good career.”
Wiant came into the season with 73 wins. He’s 27-0 this year, putting him right at 100 going into this weekend’s D9 Dual Tournament in DuBois.
Wiant was 33-9 as a freshman, 76-3 as a sophomore then a state qualifier last year at 33-10. This year, he has 17 pins and 24 of his 27 wins have scored bonus points.
“He’s a silent leader,” Kundick said. “He’s a leader in the room and a leader on the mat. Everybody looks up to him. We presented him with some challenges this year and moved him around to get some good matches and he hasn’t faltered yet. That’s a big thing for kids to see. He’s not scared of anybody. He’s stood up to the challenge.”
Also winning for the Bulldogs on the mat were Gage Snyder, Noah Anderson and Hudson Martz with pins at 145, 160 and 182 pounds.
Also winning were Dalton Bish at 132 and Ridge Cook 1t 113. Bish needed overtime, getting a takedown to beat Malik Carner 10-8 at 132 while Cook demolished Trevor Hamilton with an 18-2 technical fall.
The only win on the mat for the Knights was Holden Cook’s pin of Coltin Bartley at 170.
The Bulldogs got forfeit wins from Trenten Rupp, Aiden Gardner, Ray Shreckengost, Kobe Bonanno, Cole Bish and Alex Carlson at 126, 195, 220, heavyweight, 106 and 120 pounds.
The win improved the Bulldogs to 16-2 going into the D9 Duals.
How they do determines what the remaining schedule will be. If the Bulldogs win the D9 title, they’ll head to Hershey starting next Thursday. Otherwise, it’s a home date with Cranberry next Thursday. Their final dual meet is scheduled at Clarion on Feb. 13.