CLARION — The Clarion University wrestling team announced Tuesday that seven high school seniors have signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) to continue their academic and athletic careers as members of the Golden Eagles.
“We are excited about our great start on the class of 2020,” head coach Keith Ferraro said. “Our goal is to recruit a deep class of young men who will be leaders on the mat, in the classroom and in the community. These seven are certainly a great start toward that end.”
Below are capsules highlighting the seven wrestlers set to join the Golden Eagles for next season, including Redbank Valley senior Ethan Wiant:
Ethan Wiant
2019 district champion… 2019 state qualifier… record of 73-22 through three years… placed fifth at PA Power’s Surge Wrestling tournament in 2019.
Austin Chapman, Belle, W.Va./
Riverside
Two-time West Virginia placewinner, including a second-place finish in 2019 and a fourth-place finish… three-time National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) All-American… figures to wrestle at 285 for the Golden Eagles.
TJ England, Warminster, Pa./
William Tennent
Career record of 108-18 in high school… Escape the Rock placer… two-time district champion, in 2017 and 2018… three-time section finalist… reached the Round of 12 in the PIAA tournament… champion at the Ralph Wetzel Classic and Sheetz Holiday Classic in 2016-17, and the Jarvis Wildcast Memorial Tournament in 2017-18.
Matt Lackman, Bethlehem, Pa./
Bethlehem Catholic
Ranked No. 15 nationally at 145 pounds by Matscouts… won the 145-pound title at PA Power’s Surge Wrestling Tournament in November 2019… two-time Ironman placewinner… Beast of the East placewinner… career record of 53-19 entering his junior year.
Logan Mazzeo, Emerson, N.J./Emerson-Park Ridge
Three-time district champion… New Jersey state qualifier… National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) All-American as a sophomore… brother of current Golden Eagle wrestler Luke Mazzeo… projected to wrestle at 125 pounds in college.
Hunter Verge, St. Johnsbury, Vermont/St. Johnsbury Academy
Three-time Vermont state champion, winning a title every year thus far in high school… posted a 50-4 record as a junior… went 46-0 as a sophomore… three-time Caledonian Record Wrestler of the Year from 2017-19… already broke program record for wins, and has a career record of 153-12 through three years… placed fifth at the New England meet in 2019.
Brady Worthing, Owego, N.Y./Tioga
2019 New York state champion… 2018 New York state runner-up… overall record of 131-32 in high school entering his senior season… brother of current Golden Eagle wrestler John Worthing.