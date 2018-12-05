It’s off to the races for the Redbank Valley and Union basketball and wrestling teams this weekend as the season begins.
Both Redbank Valley and Union are hosting basketball tournaments, both boys and girls at Union and boys only at Redbank Valley while the Redbank Valley girls head to Brockway.
In wrestling, Redbank Valley once again heads to the Hickory Tournament in Hermitage near Sharon starting Friday night and continuing into Saturday.
Here’s a closer look at the weekend schedule:
Boys Basketball
At Redbank Valley, it’s not really a tournament as the Bulldogs realized just a week or so ago they didn’t have a fourth team in the tournament as Mercer had committed to another event in Brookville this weekend.
So, doing the best they can, the Bulldogs won’t open until Saturday when they play a rare doubleheader against West Shamokin at 6 p.m. with Slippery Rock following at around 7:30 p.m.
Friday night, it’ll be West Shamokin and Slippery Rock playing at 7:30 p.m.
A junior varsity schedule will also be played, West Shamokin and Slippery Rock facing off Friday at 6 p.m. and the same matchups simultaneously on Saturday in the auxiliary gymnasium.
It’s a pre-set schedule in both Union Tip-Off Tournaments. Friday, the Knights meet Maplewood at 7:30 p.m. with the first boys’ game at 4:30 p.m. between Moniteau and Commodore Perry. Saturday, the Knights meet Commodore Perry at 4 p.m. with Maplewood and Moniteau face off at noon.
Girls Basketball
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs play again in Brockway, opening Friday with DuBois at 6:30 p.m. followed by the hosts taking on Clarion at 8 p.m.
Then on Saturday, the consolation game is set for 12:30 p.m. with the championship game scheduled to start around 2 p.m.
At Union, it’ll be a pre-set schedule like the boys with the Damsels opening with Reynolds Friday at 6 p.m. Ridgway faces Commodore Perry at 3 p.m.
Saturday, the Damsels play Commodore Perry at 6 p.m. with Ridgway meeting Reynolds at 2 p.m.
Wrestling
The Bulldogs head to the Hickory Invitational again this year for a two-day tournament.
Last year, head coach Mike Kundick’s team finished 13th out of the 26 teams from mostly districts 9, 10 and the WPIAL or District 7.
Five wrestlers finished in the top six — Brayden Altobelli third at 120, Mason Songer and Aiden Gardner fifth at 126 and 220, and Trenten Rupp and Hunter Martz at 106 and 132 pounds.
Latrobe and Union City finished 1-2 in a close team race.
