The winter sports preseason officially got under way last Friday. Basketball and wrestling teams at Redbank Valley and Union will continue their workouts into the first weekend of the regular season Dec. 7-8.
Here is a quick and closer look at the area teams as they get going:
REDBANK VALLEY
Wrestling
It’s Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick’s 19th season and he’ll have around 26 wrestlers on his preseason roster as practices start to heat up. Leading the way is senior returning placewinner Mason Songer, who was 1-2 at Hershey and finished 28-13 a year ago.
The Bulldogs lost just two regulars from last year’s 9-7 team, so a roster that featured just two seniors and 10 freshman a year ago is one valuable year older.
Senior Hunter Martz was a district runner-up at 126 while sophomore Trenten Rupp was third while Songer started his run to Hershey with a fourth at districts. Senior Brayden Altobelli and sophomore Aiden Gardner also advanced to regionals with fourths.
Once again, the Bulldogs open the season at the Hickory Tournament Dec. 7-8. They open their dual meet schedule at home Dec. 11 against Warren.
Boys Basketball
It’s Emmanuel Marshall’s fourth season coaching the Bulldogs, who were 6-16 a year ago.
They’ll have three of their top three scorers returning in seniors Keaton Kahle (9.2 ppg.), Nick Smith (9.2 ppg.) and Logan Wadding (6.9 ppg.), losing three players from the regular playing rotation. They’ll also hope to get a boost from a couple of promising freshmen in Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall.
The Bulldogs open the season with their own tip-off tournament Dec. 7-8
Girls Basketball
Chris Edmonds enters his second season with the Lady Bulldogs, who were 6-16 last year.
Edmonds has around 25 girls in the gym to start the season. While he lost his leading scorer Lexi Holt to graduation, he has three of his top four from a year ago back in junior Tara Hinderliter (15.8 ppg.), senior Kelsie Elmer (7.3 ppg.) and junior Lauren Smith (3.8 ppg.).
The Lady Bulldogs start the year again at the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament Dec. 7-8.
UNION
Boys Basketball
Head coach Eric Mortimer enters his third season with the Knights, who were 6-16 last year. First off, they’ll have to replace the scoring of 1,000-point man Lucas Bowser who graduated.
Seniors Reice Saylor (6.3 ppg.) and Nolan Cumberland (6.3 ppg.) are the leading returning scorers for the Knights, who open the season at home this year Dec. 7-8 in their own tip-off tournament with Commodore Perry, Moniteau and Maplewood.
Girls Basketball
Like the boys, the Damsels also start the year at home this year with their own tip-off tournament on Dec. 7-8 that includes Commodore Perry, Ridgway and Reynolds.
It’s head coach Allyson Kepple’s second season as head coach for the Damsels, who were 7-15. They’ll try to replace their top two scorers in graduated Frankee Remmick and Hannah Atzeni. Seniors Bryn Davis (5.8 ppg.) and Marli Hawk (4.4 ppg.) are the leading returning scorers.
She has 16 players on her early-season roster.
