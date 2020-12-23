While we don’t know for sure what will happen during the 2020-21 high school winter sports season, we can look back at what occurred during the 2019-20 season.

Here’s the rundown:

BASKETBALL

BOYS

Anyone left standing when the PIAA suspended play after March 11? No, all of District 9’s state playoff teams were eliminated in the second round.

Class 3A: Lincoln Park 66, Brookville 46

Class 2A: Farrell 51, Ridgway 33 and Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Clarion 47.

The District 9 playoffs yielded these championship results

Class 1A: Elk County Catholic 53, Cameron County 36

Class 2A: Ridgway 41, Clarion 32

Class 3A Sub-Regional: Brookville 46, Chestnut Ridge 32

Class 3A D9 final: Brookville 59, Kane 52

Class 4A: Clearfield 51, Bradford 40

ALL-STATE

C-L junior Hayden Callen was named a Third-Team selection in Class 1A by Pennsylvania Sports Writers.

ALL-DISTRICT

(As per D9Sports.Com)

Player of the Year: Chase Husted, Sr. DuBois

Coaches of the Year: Dalton Park, Brookville; Scott Fox, Clarion

Rookie of the Year: Micah Rupp, Fr., Karns City

First Team

Chase Husted, Sr., DuBois

Hayden Callen, Jr., C-L

Levi Orton, Jr., A-C Valley

Regis Wortman, Sr., Elk Co. Catholic

Chase Beighley, Jr., Karns City

Matt Dush, Sr., Ridgway

Second Team

Tyler Gigliotti, Sr., Bradford

Dino Brown, Sr., Cameron Co.

Cal German, Jr., Clarion

Deion Deas, Sr., C-L

Cade Walker, Sr., Clearfield

Hayden Keck, Jr., Coudersport

Third Team

Jace Miner, Jr., Brookville

Aaron Park, Sr., Brookville

Caden Beldin, Jr., Cameron County

Austin Green, Sr., Johnsonburg

Chad Greville, Sr., Kane

Howie Stuckey, Sr., Port Allegany

Zack Zameroski, Sr., Ridgway

ALL-LEAGUE

District 9 League

MVP and Defensive MVP: Chase Husted, Sr., DuBois

Comeback Player of the Year: Leo Gregory, Elk Co. Catholic

Rookie of the Year: Cam Austin, Bradford

All-League: Tyler Gigliotti and Steven Knowlton, Bradford; Aaron Park and Jace Miner, Brookville; Chase Husted and Lennon Lindholm, DuBois; Regis Wortman, Carter Lindemuth and Mark Kraus, Elk Co. Catholic; and Cahil Parrish, St. Marys.

KSAC

MVP: Hayden Callen, C-L

First Team: Callen and Deion Deas, C-L; Levi Orton, A-C Valley; Cal German, Clarion; Chase Beighley, Karns City; Troy Johnson, Keystone.

Second Team: Eddie Stevanus, A-C Valley; Matt McQuaide, Cranberry; Ethan McDeavitt, Moniteau; Matson Higgins, North Clarion; Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley.

Third Team: Nick Frederick, Clarion; Isaak Jones, Keystone; Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley; Caden Rainey, Union; Andrew Burda, Venango Catholic.

Allegheny Mountain League

Top Vote-Getter: Chad Greville, Kane

All-League: Greville, Kane; Regis Wortman, Carter Lindemuth, Mark Kraus, Elk Co. Catholic; Alec Fremer, Jon Wood, Brockway; Austin Green, Gabe Watts, Johnsonburg; Zack Zameroski, Matt Dush, Ridgway.

North Tier League

MVP: Hayden Keck, Coudersport

Coach of the Year: Jay Acker, Smethport

All-League: Heck and Kolby VanWhy, Dillon Keglovits, Coudersport; Dino Brown, Caden Beldin, Cameron County; Jackson Glover, Austin; Carter Anderson, Northern Potter; Jake Merry, Otto-Eldred; Howie Stuckey, Port Allegany; Layne Shall, Smethport.

GIRLS

Two teams were still alive after two rounds of state playoffs when play was suspended, both of them in Class 1A. North Clarion beat Berlin Brothersvalley 62-43 and Coudersport topped Blacklick Valley, 54-46, to advance to the quarterfinals. Those matchups would have been Coudersport vs. D10 champion Kennedy Catholic and North Clarion vs. WPIAL champion Rochester.

The District 9 playoffs yielded these championship results

Class 1A: Coudersport 42, North Clarion 40

Class 2A: Redbank Valley 48, Keystone 37

Class 3A: Brookville 64, Moniteau 58, OT

Class 4A: Punxsutawney 54, St. Marys 28

ALL-STATE

Four players were named by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers. Three were in Class 1A with North Clarion senior Abby Gatesman (First Team), Elk County Catholic senior Taylor Newton (Second Team) and Coudersport junior Sarah Chambers (Third Team). Redbank Valley senior Tara Hinderliter was a Third Team pick in Class 2A.

ALL-DISTRICT

(As per D9Sports.Com)

Player of the Year: Abby Gatesman, Sr., North Clarion

Coach of the Year: Bob Tingley, Coudersport

Rookie of the Year: Chloe Presloid, Fr., Punxsutawney

First Team

Abby Gatesman, Sr., North Clarion

Marcy Schindler, Sr., Brookville

Kait Constantino, Sr., Clarion

Sarah Chambers, Jr., Coudersport

Taylor Newton, Sr., Elk Co. Catholic

Tara Hinderliter, Sr., Redbank Valley

Second Team

Hannah Lary, Jr., Bradford

Emily Lauer, Jr., Keystone

Cailey Barnett, Sr., Port Allegany

Aslyn Pry, Jr., Moniteau

Sarah Weaver, Jr., Punxsutawney

Dominika Logue, Sr., Union

Third Team

Selena Buttery, So., Brockway

Lauren Hergert, Sr., Brookville

Rosalyn Page, Jr., Coudersport

Ava Ferringer, Jr., Cranberry

Mackenzie Bauer, Sr., North Clarion

Riley Presloid, Jr., Punxsutawney

ALL-LEAGUE

District 9 League

MVP and Defensive MVP: Taylor Newton, Elk Co. Catholic

Rookie of the Year: Chloe Presloid, Punxsutawney

Comeback Player of the Year: Kira Powell, Brookville

All-League

Erica Marshall, Hannah Lary, Bradford; Marcy Schindler, Lauren Hergert, Brookville; Abby Guiher, DuBois; Taylor Newton, Elk Co. Catholic; Riley Presloid, Chloe Presloid, Punxsutawney, Kaylee Muccio, Kayla Johnson, St. Marys

KSAC

MVP: Abby Gatesman, North Clarion

First Team: Gatesman, North Clarion; Kait Constantino, Clarion; Ava Ferringer, Cranberry; Emily Lauer, Keystone; Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley; Dominika Logue, Union.

Second Team: Kristin Auvil, Aslyn Pry, Monitea; Mackenzie Bauer, Gabby Schmader, North Clarion; Lauren Smith, Redbank Valley.

Third Team: Jordan Best, Clarion; Frances Milliren, C-L; Danae Hurrelbrink, Jozee Weaver, Keystone; Haley Sherman, North Clarion.

Allegheny Mountain League

Top Vote-Getter: Taylor Newton, Elk Co. Catholic

All-League

Newton, Elk Co. Catholic; Emily Bucheit, Sarri Swanson, Ainsley Saf, Kane; Danielle Wood, Selena Buttery, Brockway; Shay Gulvas, Martina Swalligan, DuBois CC; Gabbi Rohr, Christina Fullem, Ridgway.

North Tier League

MVP: Sarah Chambers, Coudersport

Coaches of Year: Jamie Evens, Port Allegany; Chad Goodman, Smethport.

All-League: Chambers, Mikayla Gunn, Lauren Stimaker, Coudersport; Kalee Bresslin, Mallory McKimm, Cameron Co.; Cailey Barnett, Bree Garzel, Port Allegany; Jadelyn Spinney, Kate Sheeler, Otto-Eldred; Courtney Martin, Northern Potter; Cara Parsell, Galeton.

FINAL STANDINGS

BOYS

D9 League

;Lge;Overall

Elk Co. Catholic;9-1;27-2

DuBois;8-2;19;4

Brookville;7-3;18;8

Bradford;4-6;12;11

St. Marys;2-8;5-17

Punxsutawney;0-10;7-15

KSAC-North

;Lge;Overall

C-L;10-0;21;6

A-C Valley;7-3;16-10

North Clarion;7-3;14-9

Union;4-6;8-13

Forest Area;2-8;5-17

Venango Cath.;0-9;0-21

KSAC-South

;Lge;Overall

Keystone;9-1;21-4

Clarion;7-3;17-10

Karns City;7-3;13-9

Moniteau;5-5;12-11

Cranberry;1-9;8-14

Redbank Valley;1-9;5-17

AML-North

;Lge;Overall

Elk Co. Catholic;10-0;27-2

Johnsonburg;8-2;16-9

Kane;6-4;15-9

Sheffield;2-8;5-17

AML-South

;Lge;Overall

Ridgway;7-3;20-8

Brockway;3-7;6-17

DuBois CC;3-7;3-19

Curwensville;1-9;5-17

North Tier League

;Lge;Overall

Coudersport;15;1;20-5

Cameron Co.;14-2;21-6

Smethport;11-5;13-10

Otto-Eldred;9-7;11-11

Port Allegany;8-8;9-13

Austin;6-10;12-12

No. Potter;6-10;9-14

Oswayo Valley;3-13;3-19

Galeton;0-16;0-22

Other

Clearfield;15-9

GIRLS

D9 League

;Lge;Overall

Punxsutawney;10-0;19-5

St. Marys;7-3;18-6

Brookville;5-5;12-12

Elk Co. Catholic;3-7;16-12

Bradford;3-7;10-13

DuBois;2-8;13-11

KSAC-North

;Lge;Overall

North Clarion;10-0;26-1

A-C Valley;8-2;9-12

Union;5-5;11-12

C-L;5-5;8-14

Venango Cath.;1-9;1-18

Forest Area;1-9;1-21

KSAC-South

;Lge;Overall

Redbank Valley;7-3;20-8

Keystone;7-3;17-10

Cranberry;7-3;13-10

Clarion;5-5;15-11

Moniteau;4-6;11-12

Karns City;0-10;7-15

AML-North

;Lge;Overall

Elk Co. Catholic;9-1;16-12

Kane;7-3;15-10

Johnsonburg;2-8;2-19

Sheffield;0-10;2-19

AML-South

;Lge;Overall

DuBois CC;8-2;10-14

Ridgway;7-3;17-8

Brockway;5-5;12-11

Curwensville;2-8;7-15

North Tier League

;Lge;Overall

Coudersport;16-0;23-4

Port Allegany;13-3;16-7

Otto-Eldred;13-3;16-9

Cameron Co.;8-8;11-12

Smethport;7-9;9-13

No. Potter;7-9;8-13

Galeton;5-11;6-10

Austin;2-14;3-19

Oswayo Valley;1-15;3-19

Other

Clearfield;5-17

WRESTLING

State Placewinners

Class 2A

106 pounds: 6. Cayden Walter, Jr., Brookville

113: 4. Owen Reinsel, So., Brookville

132: 3. Anthony Glasl, Sr., Brockway

138: 6. Zach Holland, Sr., Curwensville

170: 8. Teddy Race, Sr., Kane

182: 6. Ethan Finch, Jr., Sheffield

195: 7. Eric Johnson, Sr., Brockway

220: 4. Nathan Taylor, Jr., Brookville

HWT: 1. Colby Whitehill, Sr., Brookville

Other State Qualifiers

113: Bryent Johnson, Sr., Port Allegany

120: Brayden Kunselman, Fr., Brookville

126: Braedon Johnson, Jr., Port Allegany

138: Dalton Stahli, Jr., Johnsonburg

145: Ethan Wiant, Sr., Redbank Valley

152: Aiden Zimmerman, Fr., Johnsonburg

160: Noah Bash, Jr., Brockway; Cole Casilio, Jr., Johnsonburg

182: Cameron Whisner, Sr., Kane

HWT: Kobe Bonanno, Jr., Redbank Valley

Class 3A

152: 1. Ed Scott, Sr., DuBois

138: 8. Chandler Ho, Jr., DuBois

HWT: 8. Oliver Billotte, So., Clearfield

Other State Qualifiers

132: Trenton Donahue, Sr., DuBois

152: Mark McGonigal, So., Clearfield

182: Garrett Starr, Jr., DuBois

District Champions

Class 2A

106: Cayden Walter, Jr., Brookville

113: Owen Reinsel, Jr., Brookville

120: Brayden Kunselman, Fr., Brookville

126: Braedon Johnson, Jr., Port Allegany

132: Anthony Glasl, Sr., Brockway

138: Zach Holland, Sr., Curwensville

145: Ethan Wiant, Sr., Redbank Valley

152: Aiden Zimmerman, Fr., Johnsonburg

160: Cole Casilio, Jr., Johnsonburg

170: Tedd Race, Sr., Kane

182: Cameron Whisner, Sr., Kane

195: Eric Johnson, Sr., Brockway

220: Nathan Taylor, Jr., Brookville

HWT: Colby Whitehill, Sr., Brookville

Class 3A (D4/9)

106: Cael Nasdeo, Fr., Williamsport

113: Brendan Orr, So., DuBois

120: Carter Weaver, Fr., Williamsport

126: Lucas Laktash, Fr., Bradford

132: Trenton Donahue, Sr., DuBois

138: Riley Bower, So., Williamsport

145: Cade Balestrini, Sr., Shikellamy

152: Ed Scott, Sr., DuBois

160: Coy Bastian, Jr., Selinsgrove

170: Hayden Kovalick, So., Clearfield

182: Derek Sunafrank, Sr., Bradford

195: Garrett Eddy, Jr., Punxsutawney

220: Nate Schon, Jr., Selinsgrove

HWT: Oliver Billotte, So., Clearfield

Dual Meet Postseason

District 9

Class 2A

Championship

Brookville 39, Port Allegany 33

Semifinals

Brookville 40, Johnsonburg 30

Port Allegany 36, Redbank Valley 22

Preliminary Round

Johnsonburg 54, Curwensville 24

Class 3A

Championship (District 4/9)

Williamsport 37, Clearfield 35

Semifinals

Clearfield 36, Selinsgrove 32

Williamsport 37, DuBois 21

Quarterfinals

Clearfield 37, St. Marys 29

SWIMMING/DIVING

District 9 Championships

Boys

200-yard medley relay: Clearfield, 2. Brookville

200 freestyle: Luke Mikesell, Sr., Clearfield

200 IM: Leif Hoffman, So., St. Marys, 3. Calvin Doolittle, So., Brookville.

50 freestyle: Kevin Kuhar, St. Marys

100 butterfly: Mason Marshall, Clearfield, 2. Calvin Doolittle, So., Brookville.

200 freestyle relay: Clearfield

Diving: Justin Hand, Clearfield

100 freestyle: Tucker Fenstermacher, DuBois

500 freestyle: Luke Mikesell, Clearfield

100 backstroke: Mason Marshall, Fr., Clearfield

100 breaststroke: Noah Jordan, Sr., Clearfield, 3. Donavan Hoffman, Sr., Brookville.

400 freestyle relay: Clearfield

Girls

200 medley relay: St. Marys, 2. Brookville

200 freestyle: Karli Bietz, Clearfield

200 IM: Julia Moini, Bradford, 2. Madeline Golier, Brookville, Fr., 3. Emma Fiscus, Jr., Brookville.

50 freestyle: Katelyn Reott, Fr., Moniteau, 3. Sadie Shofestall, So., Brookville.

100 butterfly: Baily Trettel, Jr., Moniteau

200 freestyle relay: Clearfield

Diving: Sydney Rodgers, Bradford

100 freestyle: Raegan Mikesell, Sr., Clearfield

500 freestyle: Karli Bietz, Jr., Clearfield

100 backstroke: Baily Trettel, Jr., Moniteau, 2. Madeline Golier, Fr., Brookville.

100 breaststroke: Katelyn Reott, Fr., Moniteau, 3. Sadie Shofestall, So., Brookville.

400 freestyle relay: Clearfield

