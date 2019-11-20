The high school winter sports preseason began Monday with area teams getting to work before the season opens the weekend of Dec. 6-7.
Here is a quick look at the area teams:
REDBANK VALLEY
Wrestling
Mike Kundick has around 27 wrestlers on his preseason roster as he enters his 20th season as head coach of the Bulldogs, who were 17-3 in dual meets and fifth in the team standings at the District 9 individual tournament a year ago.
From the Bulldogs’ postseason lineup, 10 wrestlers are back led by senior returning state qualifier Ethan Wiant, who recently signed to attend Clarion University next fall. Others back are juniors Trenten Rupp, Dalton Bish, Noah Anderson, Coltin Bartley, Hudson Martz, Aiden Gardner and Kobe Bonanno, and sophomores Ridge Cook and Ray Shreckengost.
The Bulldogs start their schedule Dec. 6-7 once again at the Hickory Tournament in Hermitage.
Boys Basketball
Head coach Emmanuel Marshall starts his fifth season with the Bulldogs, who were 13-10 after a first-round playoff loss to Karns City.
Marshall has 20 players on his preseason roster with sophomores Chris Marshall, Bryson Bain, and senior Declan Fricko back from the team’s varsity playing rotation.
The Bulldogs host their own Tip-Off Tournament Dec. 6-7.
Girls Basketball
It’s Chris Edmonds’ third season with the Lady Bulldogs, who were 8-14 last year and have eight of their 10 regular rotation players returning. Returning KSAC All-Conference pick in senior Tara Hinderliter also led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring.
The Lady Bulldogs open their season at the Franklin Tip-Off Tournament Dec. 6-7.
UNION
Boys Basketball
It’s Brent Saylor taking over the program as he replaces Eric Mortimer as head coach. He has around 20 players on his preseason roster.
The Knights were 7-14 a year ago and have four of their top five leading scorers back with sophomore Caden Rainey, seniors Luke Bowser and Truman Vereb, and junior Karter Vogle.
The Knights start the season at home again with their Tip-Off Classic Dec. 6, opening with Commodore Perry.
Girls Basketball
It’s Allyson Kepple’s third season guiding the Damsels, who were 8-14 last season. She has around 19 players on the preaseason roster, including KSAC All-Conference pick sophomore Dominika Logue.
Sophomores Hailey Kriebel and Maggie Minick also return from last year’s regular varsity playing rotation.
Like the boys, the Damsels have their own Tip-Off Classic, facing Commodore Perry in their first game Dec. 6.