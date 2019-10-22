Last week’s big win by Union/A-C Valley in its 28-7 handling of Redbank Valley probably won’t be the last time these next-door neighbors meet on the football field ... this year.
The way the District 9 Class 1A playoff standings have it going into this Friday’s regular season finales — Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney and Ridgway at Union/A-C Valley — it’s very likely we’ll see a rematch in two weeks.
Coudersport has locked up the No. 1 seed in what appears to be a five-team bracket unless a team with a losing record — perhaps Sheffield or Otto-Eldred — decides to go to the playoffs. That would mean a No. 3 vs. No. 6 seed matchup and giving Union/A-C Valley a playoff game at home next week.
If it’s a five-team setup, it’ll be Elk County Catholic visiting Smethport next week in the 4/5 game. Coincidentally, those teams play Friday in their regular-season finale.
Then it’s the semifinals the following weekend on neutral fields, Coudersport vs. the ECC/Smethport winner and yes, another Redbank Valley vs. Union/ACV showdown.
Both teams are now 7-2, but going in different directions at the moment. The Bulldogs opened 7-0 but have lost two straight lopsided games to Coudersport and the Falcon Knights. Union/ACV beat Redbank Valley last week to claim a share of the Small School-South title and is having its best season since the co-operative program began in 2016.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Redbank Valley (7-2)
at Punxsutawney (0-9)
The Bulldogs head to the Weather Capital of the World looking to get well. They’ve been outscored 84-7 the past two games and outgained, 619-259.
The Chucks, meanwhile, are struggling through a winless season, giving up 51.7 points per game and averaging just 13.4 points per game.
However, they’ve scored 75 points in their last three losses to Bradford, Brockway and Moniteau after scoring 46 points in a tougher group of six games to start the season.
Freshman quarterback Peyton Hetrick has taken over the starting job and over the past three games he’s completed 34 of 69 passes for 460 yards and two touchdowns with nine interceptions.
The Chucks’ top playmaker is senior running back Max London (99-664, 4 TDs rushing; 18-389, 2 TDs receiving) along with former starting quarterback Kameron Falgout (108-630, 7 TDs rushing; 13-164, 1 TD receiving).
The Bulldogs will try to get their running game going again with Ray Shreckengost (77-518, 6 TDs), Kobe Bonanno (58-415, 8 TDs) and Hudson Martz (54-311, 5 TDs) and they’ll try to work out the passing game as well. Freshman Cam Wagner took most of the snaps last week, completing 10 of 22 passes for 87 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Ethan Hetrick (22-373, 4 TDs) and Sam Hetrick (15-206) are the Bulldogs’ top receiving targets. Sam Hetrick had the TD grab for the Bulldogs’ lone score last week.
The Bulldogs beat the Chucks at home last year, 54-27. They’ve beaten them four straight times and five of seven meetings since 2008.
Ridgway (8-1) at
Union/ACV (7-2)
The Falcon Knights host the high-flying Elkers in Rimersburg Friday night. Ridgway is coming off a Large School division-clinching 28-14 win over Brookville, their second straight Large title.
The Elkers, looking for a fourth straight district title in Class 2A, have won seven straight games since a late 25-21 loss to Kane in their second game. Since that loss, they’ve allowed just 27 points during the winning streak.
Ridgway averages 381 yards of offense — 225 rushing, 156 passing — with some balance from several players. Quarterback Paul Gresco (90-for-129, 1,381 yards, 12 TDs, 13 Ints.) runs the unit with four players rushing for at least 350 yards — Gabe Watts (67-484, 8 TDs), Jake Wickett (69-441, 8 TDs), Matt Dush (41-394, 5 TDs) and Tyler Watts (50-358). Dush (29-461, 4 TDs), Jake Wickett (21-348, 4 TDs) and Austin Green (19-300, 4 TDs) are the top pass catchers.
Defensively, Robert Briggs leads the team in tackles per game at 10.1. Gabe Watts and Damon Kelley have combined for 18.5 sacks.
The Falcon Knights average 268 yards per game offensively — 151 rushing, 117 passing. Quarterback Luke Bowser has thrown for 1,051 yards, completing 85 of 170 passes with 14 TDs and 12 interceptions. He’s rushed for a team-high seven TDs. His top receivers are Tanner Merwin (25-394, 6 TDs) and Caden Rainey (32-446, 4 TDs).
Kyler Culbertson (64-463, 4 TDs) and Tony Thompson (52-240, 3 TDs) led the Falcon Knights’ running game.
The Elkers have won this annual late-season non-conference matchup since Union and A-C Valley combined, including a somewhat close 21-7 win last year prior to wins of 41-14 and 35-14 in 2017 and 2016. Ridgway starting playing Union the first year of the Ridgway/Johnsonburg co-op began in 2014 and lost to the Knights twice, including one in the playoffs. They shut out the Knights, 14-0 in 2015.