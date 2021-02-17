HYDE — The key numbers this year: 3-4-4.
Those are the brand-new postseason setup numbers in this COVID-19 era for District 9 Class 2A wrestlers. Finish in the top three at districts this Saturday at Clearfield Area High School and punch a ticket to regionals in Sharon on Feb. 27. Finish in the top four at regionals in Sharon and earn a trip to the new “Super” West Regional at Indiana University of Pa. on March 6.
Then if one finishes in the top four at IUP, it’s off to Hershey for an eight-man bracket, one-day event on March 12.
Saturday’s schedule starts with preliminary round action at 10:30 a.m. All rounds will follow on three mats fairly shortly after preliminary rounds are completed with time taken to clean mats. No fans will be in attendance and televised streaming coverage will be provided by Mega Rock’s facebook live page.
So that’s what’s ahead for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs and head coach Mike Kundick, who have two No. 1 seeds in Trenten Rupp at 132 pounds and Aiden Gardner at 215. They also have two No. 2 seeds with Ridge Cook at 120 and Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight.
Also seeded high are No. 3 seed Dalton Bish at 145, Dan Evans No. 4 at 106 and Cole Bish No. 4 at 113. In a deep bracket at 189, Hudson Martz is certainly a threat as a No. 7 seed.
The season wound up 8-1 in dual meets for the Bulldogs and in that sense of things, it was a lost opportunity for head coach Mike Kundick’s team.
“My team, I feel so bad for them that we never got to prove or show what this team is capable of,” Kundick said. “We got nine matches in and I’ll say this for the rest of my life that this team could’ve won 22-24 meets had we had the opportunity to do that. We couldn’t go to any dual tourneys or start until Jan. 15. This team deserved a lot more than it got the opportunity to show.”
But it’s time to move on and gear up for the postseason.
“Our conditioning, wearing a mask all the time, is pretty up there and the kids are ready,” he said. “With the way we separate kids in practice this year, we had to keep the boredom out of practices. They’re wrestling kids the whole night long.”
Expect the Bulldogs to be in the mix for a high team finish and that means something considering that the top four teams in the points standings qualify for a four-team final on March 20 at a site to be announced to determine who moves forward to the state dual tournament.
Johhnsonburg, with five top seeds, Brookville and Port Allegany are likely the teams who will finish with the Bulldogs in some order in the top four. But that March 20 date looms gloomy to perhaps more than just Kundick.
“It’s going to come down to has the most wrestlers in the finals and I think we all have opportunities to get five or six in the finals and whoever does that is going to have the opportunity to win,” Kundick said.
“But (waiting for the dual tourney) is going to be hard for whomever it is,” he continued. “Baseball and track will be starting and to keep teams practicing for another three weeks, it’s not going to be an easy thing. It’s going to be hard and I don’t even know if we can do it to tell the truth. But I’m not going to concern myself with it until we get through a couple tournaments first.”
Here’s a look at the weight-by-weight breakdown for the Bulldogs, with seed listed in parenthesis, grade and season record:
106 pounds:
Dan Evans (4), Fr., 7-2
Evans opens with No. 5 seed Damian Brady of Curwensville. The winner gets top-seeded Cayden Walter of Brookville in the semifinals.
It’s the first action the senior Raider will see at 106 where he was sixth at states last year. He was ranked No. 8 in the state by papowerwrestling.com at 113 pounds.
On the other side of the bracket are the No. 2 and 3 seeds Chase Kyler of Sheffield and Weston Pisarchick of Brockway. Pisarchick is ranked No. 23 in the state.
113 pounds: Cole
Bish (5), So., 7-2
Bish opens with No. 4 seed Jake Carfley of Curwensville in the quarterfinals of a seven-man bracket with the winner facing Johnsonburg’s top seed Wyatt Shaffer. On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 seed Collin Brown of Sheffield and No. 3 seed Jared Popson of Brookville.
“Cole is probably right where I want him,” Kundick said. “He can beat anybody at any time and he’s right there, wrestling well and he has a very good opportunity to be in the finals, even as a No. 5 seed.
120 pounds: Ridge
Cook (2), Jr., 9-0
Cook is the No. 2 seed and unbeaten with state-ranked and returning medalist Owen Reinsel of Brookville on the other side of the bracket. Cook faces No. 7 seed Wyatt Daisley of Coudersport in the quarterfinals. His semifinal foes could either be No. 3 seed Alex Bechakas of Kane or No. 6 seed Chase Weimer of Port Allegany. Weimer holds a No. 25 state ranking.
“He’s wrestling excellent and hopefully he gets to the finals against Reinsel,” Kundick said. “And then you have to wrestle a good match.”
126 pounds: Duncan
Blake (9), Fr., 3-4
Blake opens in the preliminary round with No. 8 seed Brett Moss with the winner getting top-seeded Braedon Johnson of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals.
Johnson is a two-time D9 champion and two-time state qualifier who bumped down from 132 where he was ranked No. 10 in the state.
Brockway’s Mark Palmer is the No. 2 side on the other side of the nine-man bracket.
132 pounds: Trenten
Rupp (1), Sr., 8-1
Rupp surprisingly got a top seed because of Port Allegany’s Johnson moving down to 126. Rupp was the D9 runner-up at 126 last year and he’s looking for his fourth trip to regionals. He’ll face either No. 8 seed Evan Hepler of Cranberry or No. 9 seed Owen Cable of Sheffield in the quarterfinals. The No. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket is Curwensville freshman Ryder Kuklinskie. Rupp and Hepler are the lone seniors in the 10-man bracket.
“He’s beaten some good kids and with Johnson dropping that gives Trenten a great opportunity, but you have to get it done,” Kundick said. “If he wrestles to his capability, it’s his bracket to win.”
138 pounds: Gavin
Kerchinski (9), Fr., 1-3
Kerchinski faces No. 8 seed Alex Tafoya of Cranberry in the preliminary round with the winner getting top-seeded Nolan Shaffer of Johnsonburg. The senior Shaffer, last year’s D9 runner-up at 132, is ranked No. 14 in the state and has 91 career wins.
The No. 2 seed is Brookville’s Josh Popson, who will likely face No. 3 seed Harley Morris in the semifinals of that side of the bracket.
145 pounds: Dalton
Bish (3), Sr., 5-4
Bish opens with either No. 6 seed Reece Bechakas of Kane or No. 11 seed Evan Smith of Cameron County in the 11-man bracket. If he gets to the semifinals, Bish would probably face Port Allegany senior and No. 2 seed Isaiah Caden. Johnsonburg’s Dalton Stahli is the top seed on the other side of the bracket. Stahi was the D9 runner-up at 138 and a state qualifier.
“Dalton looks good there,” Kundick said. “There are three kids who could win it and he’s one of them.”
152 pounds: Baylee
Anthony (9), So., 0-5
He’ll face No. 8 seed Mitch Sutika of Curwensville in the preliminary round with the winner getting top-seeded Kaden Dennis of Johnsonburg in the quarterfinals. Dennis was the D9 runner-up as a freshman last year. Kane’s Luke Ely is the No. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket.
160 pounds: Noah
Anderson (9), Sr., 2-7
Anderson faces No. 8 seed Ethan DeBockler of Port Allegany in the preliminary round with the winner getting top-seeded Cole Casilio of Johnsonburg. Casilio is a returning state qualifier with 104 career wins, ranked No. 6 in the state. Brookville’s Wyatt Griffin is the No. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket.
172 pounds: Coda Kirkpatrick (10), Fr., 0-3
Kirkpatrick opens with No. 7 seed Dylan Kelly of Coudersport in the preliminary round with the winner getting No. 2 seed Jackson Zimmerman of Brookville in the quarterfinals. The top seed is Noah Bash of Brockway. Bash, a returning state qualifier and a two-time D9 runner-up including 160 last year, is ranked No. 9 in the state while Zimmerman is No. 25.
189 pounds: Hudson
Martz (7), Sr., 5-1
Martz is probably worthy of a higher seed, but that’s where he landed in what’s one of the deepest brackets in the tournament. While Sheffield’s top-seeded Ethan Finch — ranked No. 4 in the state after finishing sixth at states at 182 last year — is a cut above the rest, No. 2 seed Isaac Zimmerman of Johnsonburg, No. 3 Brayden McFetridge of Cranberry, No. 4 Dalton Distrola of Port Allegany and No. 5 Seth Stewart of Brockway are all threats for a top-three finish.
And Martz as well. He’ll face No. 10 seed Peyton Means of Clarion in the preliminary round with the winner getting Zimmerman in the quarters.
215 pounds: Aiden
Gardner (1), Sr., 9-0
Gardner was ranked No. 22 at 189, but he’s the top seed at 215. The two-time regional qualifier looks for his first D9 title and he’ll open in the quarterfinals against either No. 8 seed Jake Davidson of Sheffield or No. 9 Weston Smith of Brockway. On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 seed Bryce Rafferty of Brookville and No. 3 seed Derek Kallenborn of Port Allegany. Rafferty is ranked No. 19 in the state.
“Aiden has wrestled good and he should be where he’s at,” Kundick said. “You just have to get it done. It’s a one-day tournament.”
HWT: Kobe Bonanno (2), Sr., 6-3.
He’s a returning state qualifier and ranked No. 13 in the state, so he’ll be looking to get to the finals at the very least against Brookville’s top-seeded Nathan Taylor. He’ll open with either No. 7 seed Cooper Rossman of Coudersport or No. 10 Dakota Woolcock of Cranberry in the quarterfinals. Port Allegany’s Justin Young is the No. 3 seed and likely Bonanno’s semifinal foe.
“Kobe has been in every match and wrestled two very tough kids and stayed right with them, but it’s the same thing I said earlier, you just have to get it done,” Kundick said. “If he does what he’s supposed to do, he’ll be in the finals against Taylor.”