NEW BETHLEHEM — Whenever the Redbank Valley Bulldogs softball team opens the season — the schedule says Tuesday at home against Franklin — you’ll see a younger roster with nine of 21 players freshman.
Head coach John Sayers enters his 14th season with six regulars off last year’s 12-7 team that was blanked in the second round of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs by eventual state runner-up Moniteau.
He’ll have a new pitching staff and plans to have freshmen manning the middle infield spots, but feels he has a good mix of experience throughout the lineup.
“I think it could be a very good team if we can pull it all together,” Sayers said. “The pitching we’ll be fine. We have to be able to hit. I haven’t seen the freshmen play a lot, but they’ve been a good hitting group. If they can bring that to varsity level, that’ll be great. We just can’t make mistakes, turning singles into doubles on defense.”
Gone is workhorse pitcher Alyssa Burkett, who accounted for all 111 varsity innings on the mound last year. It’ll be at least a 1-2 punch at the start this year with the Hetrick sisters, senior Dakota and freshman Montana, with freshman Brooke Holben and maybe junior Torrie Sayers after that.
“That’s not one place I’m really worried about and we have every bit of good pitching as anyone in the league,” Sayers said. “Right now the play early is to alternate (Dakota and Montana) in games. They’re a pretty good 1-2 and we plan on using them all year long.”
Surrounding the mound are some returning players. Sophomore Becca Kunselman (.283) moves to catcher from left field.
“If you’d told me she would be our catcher, I’d say you’re crazy, but she wanted it,” Sayers said. “She played there in the offseason and made herself a very good catcher. She has a strong arm and has stuff to learn, but I’m very pleased where she’s at right now.”
Senior Sami Leasure (.275) moves from designated hitter to first base while junior Kristen Shaffer (.375, 14 RBIs), the team’s top returning hitter, is back at third base.
In the outfield, junior Torilynne Nelson returns to center field while senior Kaia Rearick (.327) moves from second base to right field. Sophomore Lauren Smith, used mostly as a courtesy runner last year, gets the nod in left field.
Up the middle, Sayers will go with ninth-graders Brynn Rearick at shortstop and Holben at second base. Senior Lexi Holt, the team’s top hitter at shortstop last year, elected to not go out for the team this year.
“We figure we might as well go young and those are the two who could be there down the road, so we’ll throw them into the fire,” Sayers said. “Holben can hit, wants to learn and is coachable and Brynn is an athlete. They just need to learn some things.
“Our biggest emphasis overall is to throw the ball better. We have to make better throws, and that comes with repetition outside.”
Dakota Hetrick could see time in the outfield when she’s not pitching. Freshman Gabby Dinger and Smith backs up Kunselman at catcher. Freshman Elaina Miller and sophomore Elizabeth Brooks could see time at first base behind Leasure while Brooks and junior Shylee Shreckengost back up Holben at second base.
Dinger or Kristen Shaffer would back up Rearick at shortstop with Shreckengost backing up Shaffer at third. Dinger, freshman Savanna Boyer and Sayers could also see time in the outfield.
At the top of the lineup, Coach Sayers will probably have Nelson, Holben, Shaffer, Kunselman, Brynn Rearick, Smith and Kaia Rearick in that order. But he’s mostly looking at his defense and preventing runs going into the season.
“This team could be better than last year,” he said. “We need to hit and not make mistakes. We just made too many errors last year. We’ll have some errors early with the new infield up the middle, but this bunch will get it as the season goes on.”
Lee Miller, Mike Rearick and Morgan Toth make up Sayers’ coaching staff.
The one game already moved was Tuesday’s game at Karns City, which is now April 21.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kaia Rearick, Sami Leasure, Dakota Hetrick.
Juniors: Shylee Shreckengost, Alena Keller, Torilynne Nelson, Kristen Shaffer, Torrie Sayers, Jennie Dinger.
Sophomores: Lauren Smith, Elizabeth Brooks, Becca Kunselman.
Freshmen: Elaina Miller, Savanna Boyer, Brynn Rearick, Montana Hetrick, Brooke Holben, Gabby Dinger, Kia Sage, Brooke Smith, Trista Bowser.
SCHEDULE
April
3-Franklin
5-A-C Valley
6-at Union, 4 p.m.
9-at Keystone, 4 p.m.
11-Moniteau
13-Brookville
16-at Forest Area (Marienville), 4 p.m.
17-C-L
20-at Brockway, 4:15 p.m.
21-at Karns City, 10 a.m.
23-at Oil City, 4 p.m.
24-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
26-Cranberry
30-West Shamokin
May
2-Karns City
7-Union
8-at A-C Valley, 4:15 p.m.
10-Keystone
11-at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
14-at Moniteau, 4:15 p.m.
Games start at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
