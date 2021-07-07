Last Tuesday’s pre-game controversy that led to the dismissal of DuBois 9-10-year-old baseball all-star coach Jude Lander, who directed his team to turn its back on the Brookville squad as it was being introduced, was swift and correct.
The day after the incident, the league issued an apology that was published on its Facebook page:
“The DuBois Little League Board would like to again send our apologies to the Brookville Minor League All-Star coaches, players and families, to the Brookville Little League and the entire Brookville community for the actions that took place prior to the start of (last Tuesday’s) All-Star game.”
That’s just part of the statement, but it was a very classy move that certainly reflected what everyone knows was the wrong thing to do. One parent apologized to me via a phone call and I was not at the game.
Brookville’s 9-10-year-olds wrapped up their all-star season with an 11-10 loss to Bradford on the same field as its opening loss as the visitors from McKean County scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning last Saturday — regulation games at that level are six innings — for a brutally tough loss for the locals.
Brutal in a sports sense of the word considering how the team led 9-1 before watching Bradford rally for the win.
If one could wave a wand and have it the way you would want it, I’d love to give every Little Leaguer or young athlete in any sport for that matter to have a chance at experiencing the agony of defeat AND the thrill of victory. That is, being on both sides of a dramatically finishing game.
That’s sports. Someone wins, someone loses. The batter hits a home run and a pitcher gives it up. A fielder misses a ball that a batter hits or a pitcher throws too many balls that lead to walks.
Let’s hope that as many of those youngsters keep on playing so they can have the opportunity to do either one. Remember, last year, there were no all-stars and in Brookville, there was very little to no baseball or softball.
The boys were 9 and 10, thus, emotions run high when things get tense and it certainly was the case last Saturday. Nervous parents and adults were everywhere and kudos to the Brookville coaching staff for being about as positive as one could be when things were tight.
— Some 25 years ago in late September, I penned a farewell column as I was leaving the Clearfield Progress for the Courier-Express in DuBois. I touched on some things that resonated with me over two decades later watching Brookville losing to Bradford. Here’s how it went:
Life can be tough for a teenager.
Sometimes expectations can be overwhelming, especially when it’s one of a high school athlete.
There was once a 15-year-old boy who lived and breathed sports, went out for basketball since entering the junior high and played baseball during the summer.
He wasn’t as good as he wanted to be, and what he thought people believed he would become. He was a failure.
So, in his first stab at becoming a sports writer, he wrote about his personal shortcomings and how he let himself, his family, coaches, friends and teammates down.
It wasn’t a great piece of writing, a highly personal and informal article that wouldn’t have escaped the red pen of an editor, or the eyes of watchful parents who found the article lying on his dresser.
His parents set out quickly to establish that the piece of writing was inaccurate and some assumptions and generalizations were wrong. Most importantly, they told him that they didn’t care if he was a starter or bench-warmer, he was still a winner, and their son.
The boy gradually accepted his role as a supporter and realized the days of stardom wouldn’t come. On the track, he found some success, crossed the finish line first a few times.
That felt good.
Nine years after his high school sports days, there would be things that he would have done differently in his younger years; practice longer and harder on the basketball courts, lift weights, run everyday and take more batting practice.
Most high school athletes fail to realize the sense of urgency around them. Three or four
years and it’s over. Yes, some join pick-up or recreational leagues, but it’s not the same. The hype, glory and spirit of competition leaves when you walk out of that gymnasium or off the playing field for the last time as a high school athlete
There are hundreds of parents who feel that they blew it in their younger days. Some of those parents are the ones pushing their kids so hard that they’re doing the unforgivable — turning their children against sports. Parents living their youth through their own children is tragic mistake.
What makes scholastic sports so unique is the turnover. Student athletes move through the system and are replaced by others who hope to make their mark before they leave high school.
The special ones are those who put their sports careers in perspective and make the most of their short time through hard work and dedication. It’s not easy to figure out who those people are. Just read the sports pages on a daily basis and you’ll find out which ones have realized that important lesson.
The most rewarding part of this job isn’t going to games for free, it’s watching your children, your neighbors’ children and children from other towns bust their butts to do the best they can. Writing about them, playing the role of a publicity director, is the primary role of a hometown sports writer.
Playing a sport isn’t a short term fix, it’s a long term investment in a child’s future. Studies have proven that those who participate in extracurricular activities, especially sports, are less prone to drop out of school and become productive citizens in their community.
An athlete does not have to score all the points or touchdowns or run the fastest to be successful. That 15-year-old learned that, thanks to his first assignment as a writer.
— Those were my words almost 25 years ago and I’ll stand by those today. I’m not sure if I got the 15-year-old age right because I definitely remember watching a ball go between my legs at second base that allowed the tying and winning run to score. I think it was Owens-Illinois beating Knights of Columbus on that same Zufall Field when I was 11.
That’s the agony. The thrill? Umm, let’s go with Bill’s Bar softball, roughly 1990 and scoring the winning run on Bill Mineweaser’s walk-off hit and jumping on his back. The game was in St. Marys.
You remember the painful games far more, no question about it.
— SHUEY THE FOURTH D9 OLYMPIAN — As figured, Johnsonburg’s Michael Shuey indeed made the Olympic cut to throw the javelin after finishing runner-up at the U.S. Trials.
Shuey qualified through the World Rankings quota system. He was ranked 23rd in the world following the trials where he threw 259 feet, 11 inches.
The javelin event will be held in Tokyo on Friday, Aug. 6.
Shuey is the fourth District 9 native to participate in the Olympics and the first since Kane native Amy Rudolph ran in the 5,000-meter run in 1996 and 2000 and Brockway’s JoAnn Sevin participated in the Air Pistol in the 1996 Games in Atlanta. Chuck Daly, a Kane native who coached high school basketball at Punxsutawney, coached the U.S. Dream Team basketball squad in the 1992 Games in Barcelona.
— BEIMEL BACK IN PRO BASEBALL — Five years after appearing in his last affiliated professional game at Omaha, the Class AAA team of the Kansas City Royals, and four after his final year of pro ball with New Britain of the Atlantic League 44-year-old Kersey native and St. Marys graduate Joe Beimel is back in pro baseball.
Beimel, who signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres, has thrown two scoreless outings of an inning apiece for the Padres’ Class AA team the San Antonio Missions. He’s struck out two and notched a save in one of the outings.
Beimel is throwing in the 90s and certainly could be at the very least a situational lefty for the parent club if that’s what he’s bringing to the table. He’s appeared in 676 career games as a Major Leaguer with the Pittsburgh Pirates who drafted him way back in 1998, the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners, his last MLB team in 2015.
