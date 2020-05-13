For the Little Leagues in New Bethlehem and Rimersburg, it’s hurry up and ... wait.
Well, “hurry up” might be a stretch considering that league officials haven’t had as much they can do because of the rotten early spring weather. But with the region in “Yellow” status in the state’s phased reopening plan from the coronovirus pandemic, it’s all about ... still waiting.
Last weekend’s winter weather limited progress on some projects at the New Bethlehem Little League complex. President Dave Hepler said that he hopes that the league can get its 200 boys and girls on the field to play games before the summer is over.
“We have to have something,” Hepler said. “The toughest part is going to be what it’s going to look like and how condensed (of a timeframe) that we’ll be able to do it in. It’s still a big football community, if youth football plays later that’ll help, but if we can get a head start on that, it’ll help.
“Not having a season is not going to help baseball or softball.”
Rimersburg is part of the Southern Clarion County Little League and its President Casey Bliss agrees.
“It’s extremely important just for the physical activity and getting out of the house and developing your skills at whatever level and just to come together as a community and get the kids back together is the biggest thing,” Bliss said. “I know all these kids have sort of been stuck in their homes doing schoolwork and not really seeing anybody and especially for the younger kids, who may not have a phone or a good way to communicate with their friends, this would be tremendous.”
New Bethlehem has its Major League in baseball along with Kid-Pitch Minor League baseball and Machine Pitch Minor League baseball. The Majors and Kid-Pitch is a planned interleague setup with Rimersburg as well as Machine Pitch Minor League Softball.
It appears that the Major Softball divisions will need to play outside leagues as well since both leagues have just one team.
Junior Little League baseball and softball are in the same boat with both leagues fielding one team in each division. New Bethlehem, although it’s now a District 25 member, is committed to a District 7 schedule in Junior Little League softball, but Indiana County is at least one week behind in the phase-in plan — it doesn’t go Yellow until Friday — so that adds to the unknown.
Both leagues will stay in-house for its T-Ball divisions with New Bethlehem staying in-house as well for machine pitch baseball.
Bliss said that the league has 140 youth signed up to play this year, including a big number compared to past year in the T-Ball division with 32 to 35 boys and girls ready to play.
Ready, but not yet, of course.
“Maybe we get started right after the first of June or mid-June and that would be great, but it looks like more July and August I think as much as anything,” Bliss speculated.
Both Bliss and Hepler said they haven’t heard from District 25 at all, so nothing from that level has been passed down. Bliss, like Hepler, is wondering how things will fit into a schedule that might bump into whatever football season might look like.
“Dr. Levine mentioned in one of her briefings that there’ll be no organized sports played until everybody is in Green, so it’s sort of waiting and hoping it happens sooner than later,” Bliss said. “If our season gets pushed back into July and they’re allowed to play football, we’ll lose a lot of these kids to football, so that’ll shorten our season tremendously.”
The unknowns still rule the day. Both leagues have fields on school district property, so that could be a hurdle or issue to deal with when Green finally does get posted for the area.
Hepler said the league has made some progress on a few projects at the complex, but there’s more to be done. Snow in the air didn’t allow for a whole lot of progress last weekend.
But Hepler, like all of us, just wants to see some kids throwing baseballs and softballs.
“Not having a season is not going to help baseball or softball and the high school level or even all the way up,” Hepler said. “Numbers are going down, so having to cancel the whole thing isn’t going to help in that matter.”