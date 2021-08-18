NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley youth football program starts another season in the ABC League Saturday when it hosts Brookville with a 4:30 p.m. bantam division kickoff.
The Redbank Valley junior division team reached the playoffs, finishing 5-6 after losing in the consolation final. The seniors were 2-5.
Karns City was the Senior Division champion while Brookville won the Junior Division title.
The 11-team league plays a nine-week season with each team getting one bye week. The top six teams in the Senior and Junior divisions qualify for the playoffs.
Redbank Valley’s rosters are listed below with a combined 54 players on the three teams. The head coaches are Colt Kennemuth for the Seniors, Robbie Buzard for the Juniors and Andy Byers for the Bantams:
SENIORS
Bryson Adkins, Aiden Byers, Gage Franklin, Luke Grafton, Joel Hepler, Landon Hornberger, Parker Kennemuth, Easton Magagnotti, Mason Mineweaser, Demetrius Peace, Owen Polka, Braiden Rankin, Riley Schrecengost, Hayden Smith, Malachi Stewart, Kolby Tosh, Brendan Wyant and Sean Yeany.
JUNIORS
Domonic Lutz-Ace, Hayden Bvailey, Rowen Byers, Gabe Clinger, Jace Clowser, Colton Downs, Tayvin Kenndy, Preston Kennedy, Preston Kennemuth, Kamden Kriebel, Niko Magagnotti, Karson Rankin, Nico Rex, Aiden Scott, Chris Shilling, Jayden Smith, Kayden Smith, Elliot Troup, Crosby Willison, Carter Willison, Kaylob Young, Colby Young.
BANTAMS
Isaac Shirey, Grayson Truitt, Trenten Wagner, Titan Adams, Westin Wagner, Westin Byers, Eastin Byers, Derek Struble, Bentley Patton, Hayden Musser, Derrick Shirey, Xaviar Jay, Jayce Shick, Creed Kennemuth, Desmond Drubrock, Carter Wright.
SCHEDULE
Starting times are bantam division kickoff times
Aug. 21
Brookville at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
A-C Valley at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Moniteau at Armstrong, 9:30 a.m.
East Brady at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 28
East Brady at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville at Union, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at A-C Valley, 9:30 a.m.
Armstrong at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Moniteau at Grove, City, noon
Sept. 4
Slippery Rock at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
Grove City at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Moniteau at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
A-C Valley at East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 11
Brookville at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Moniterau, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at Grove City 9:30 a.m.
Armstrong at A-C Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18
Redbank Valley at A-C Valley, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
Moniteau at East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
Grove City at Armstrong, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 25
Redbank Valley at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Union at East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
A-C Valley at Brookville, 9:30 a.m.
Slippery Rock at Grove City, 9:30 a.m.
Armstrong at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2
Redbank Valley at Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Armstrong, 9:30 a.m.
Brookville at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Grove City at East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 9
Karns City at Redbank Valley 4:30 p.m.
Union at Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.
East Brady at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Grove City at A-C Valley, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 16
Redbank Valley at Grove City, 9:30 a.m.
Union at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.
A-C Valley at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
East Brady at Armstrong, 9:30 a.m.
Playoffs Round 1: Oct. 23, at C-L
Playoffs Semifinals: Oct. 30, at A-C Valley
Championships, Consolations: Nov. 6, at Slippery Rock