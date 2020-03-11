DEKALB, Ill. – While teammate Greg Bulsak became the first Mid-American Conference champion in Clarion University’s wrestling program history on Sunday, taking home the title at 197 pounds, Brookville’s Brock Zacherl finished second at 141 pounds to also punch his ticket to the NCAA Championships.
Bulsak claimed his title due to a medical forfeit by Rider’s Ethan Laird, who entered the weekend as the second seed to Bulsak’s No. 1 seed. Saturday, Bulsak won three straight matches to lock down his spot in the finals, including a decision over Northern Illinois’s Gage Braun in the semifinal bout.
Both Bulsak and Zacherl punched their tickets for the NCAA Championships scheduled for March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with their results at the tournament. Tuesday, Clarion’s Ty Bagoly received an at-large bid at heavyweight.
Bulsak enters national tournament with a 30-5 record, while Zacherl owns a 24-4 record going into his fourth trip to nationals. He was 2-2 in his last trip to nationals, one win away from a top-eight medal finish, in 2018 before last year’s injury-shortened season. In 2017, Zacherl was 1-2 as he was as a red-shirt freshman in 2016.
Zacherl’s 149-pound bout featured the top two seeds in the bracket, and for the majority of the bout things were tight. Things were scoreless after one period despite lots of action from both wrestlers, with Zacherl getting in on a number of shots but unable to finish. Mauller elected the down spot for the second period and quickly escaped, followed by a takedown to go ahead 3-0. Zacherl escaped there, as well as at the start of the third period, to make it 3-2.
Zacherl’s best chance at the upset came with a minute remaining in the third period when he finally broke through Mauller’s defenses and connected on a double-leg attempt. He was not able to maintain control, however, and Mauller slipped out to avoid the takedown. Mauller took Zacherl down one more time to finish the bout and claim the MAC title.
Clarion finished their first MAC Championships in 12th place with 39.5 team points. Missouri won the team title with 142 points, ahead of runner-up Central Michigan’s 121. Northern Illinois, Rider, Lock Haven, Old Dominion, Cleveland State, Ohio U., Kent State, Buffalo and Edinboro also finished ahead of Clarion. George Mason, Bloomsburg and Southern Illinois finished 13th through 15th.
Brookville’s Taylor Ortz got within one win of placing in the top eight at 157 pounds, going 1-2. After dropping a 7-4 decision to Missouri’s eventual runner-up Jacques Jarrett, Ortz faced off against DuBois graduate Kolby Ho of George Mason in the consolation bracket and won a 3-1 decision. But Ortz’s season finished at 9-10 when he dropped a 6-2 decision to Southern Illinois’ Justin Ruffin.