The decision by Carnegie Mellon University to require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall should come as no surprise. Hundreds of schools nationwide have taken similar measures in hopes of returning to permanent in-person class instruction.
While it’s understandable that CMU and other schools would want to force the issue in the interest of safety, the schools should provide some option for those students who, for whatever reason, do not want the vaccine. Nearly all schools allow exceptions on religious or medical grounds, but there should be a way for those opposed to the vaccine to attend school while taking safety precautions. Frequent COVID testing should be on the table as an alternative.
A vaccine requirement is not unexpected, given the increase in vaccine production and availability. In March, vaccine availability was an issue and people were scrambling to find sites. Now many schools, including CMU, are able to offer vaccine clinics on campus in hopes of reaching as many students as possible. This is most desirable.
The key to making the vaccine program successful at any school could be boosted by incentives in addition to easy access to the inoculating shot.
For those who receive exemptions on religious or medical grounds, the school plans to announce details later as to what steps those students will have to take to attend classes. Those who object to receiving a vaccine, but don’t qualify for a religious or medical exemption should be given similar consideration. Schools should implement alternatives such as frequent COVID testing, at the student’s expense.
Other schools in Pennsylvania also have announced vaccine requirements, and the state’s two major universities — Penn State and the University of Pittsburgh — have not yet made it a requirement but are encouraging students, faculty and staff to receive the vaccine.
On-campus clinics and incentives as well as the promise of a return to a normal college life complete with in-person classes and social activities should achieve all but complete vaccination. But, for those who simply are opposed to rolling up their sleeve, accommodations involving testing should be made.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Editorial Board