It would be nice if Ma Nature made up her mind about spring this year. It’s early May and we are looking at a couple more weeks of below-average temperatures and cloudy skies. We really need a break from gloom, doom and dread.
I stopped by Kemmer’s Greenhouse on Saturday, one of those rare 2020 spring days when the air was very nearly balmy. The main building was buzzing with people, a state of affairs that reminded me of the Israelites being freed from bondage for some reason.
Fortunately, everybody was wearing a mask and observing the six-foot social distancing rule. Successful greenhouses have extremely good ventilation, so it didn’t feel like that human stew effect that you might get inside a Walmart. Still, we kept our visit short and Joe Friday-like.
“Just the bags of potting soil, mushroom compost and garden compost, ma’am.”
Given our lovely uncooperative weather, setting out baby plants might be a little too optimistic. But you can’t blame people for wanting to think about something other than the coronavirus pandemic.
I am playing it overly safe this spring, settling for planting my seed potatoes and onion sets. The carrots, beets and turnips will follow shortly.
This week’s column is just one long figure of speech, what English teachers would call an extended metaphor. It is not quarantine-induced rambling. And we all need a break from the constant bickering over COVID-19.
After about four years of aching knees, a bad back and a sore shoulder, I was more than ready to go out and pull the weeds from my neglected flower bed yesterday. It was a simple thing, but it felt good to feel good again.
And it wasn’t only a physical sense of well-being I harvested from that little patch of dirt. Last night for the first time in about four months, I felt a sense of hope and peace untinged by vague dread.
Digging in the dirt and planting seeds are the most hopeful things you can do for your body, mind and spirit. I always knew it but kind of forgot during those four uncomfortable years.
You will find all types of tiny life scurrying around in garden soil. There are worms, spiders, pill bugs and other nondescript things carrying on with their daily lives, unafraid of the hulking giants who can upend their world with a shovel. They scramble from their backs to their feet again and keep going.
Messing around in real dirt connects you with those lives. You kind of miss the meaning of life if you are used to growing things in potting soil-filled containers unless a random toad burrows into one for a night’s rest.
Most of the gardens in my neighborhood have been spaded up. It is hard to tell if people are planting yet because, well, we are taking this stay-at-home thing pretty seriously. The cool and drizzly days aren’t helping at all.
I keep saying that the most heroic thing we can do these days is to stay home if we are able. But I can feel Rugged Girl, my alter ego, trying to come out of hiding. I might have to unleash her, don a rain suit and brave the mud and rain anyway.
Wet hair dries in a few minutes. Rubber boots and Crocs can be hosed off in short order. Those are not fatal.
But with two more weeks of cold and rain in the forecast, along with a possible frost advisory later this week, I won’t be outside playing in the dirt for very long. Still, that itch to get dirty needs a good scratching.
You know how it is. This thing of staying home all the time takes your mind to strange territory. While some people prefer to get caught up in conspiracy theories and politics, I have started experimenting with a few of those plastic bottle gardening projects.
I haven’t gone down the strange path of making whirligigs yet, but I might. They make good wildlife deterrents. Instead, I’ve made a couple self-watering seed-starting pots.
I will probably stop at that point. Those hanging garden contraptions that you see on Pinterest are just not my thing. Besides, I don’t drink that much soda and it would take 99.578 years to collect enough bottles to make it worthwhile.
But researching the ultimate DIY bean tower is a worthy pursuit. I need to find some easy plans that I can build myself that won’t look like an insane substance-addled aging hippy made it.
I am aging. I stray into being eccentric sometimes, but I have always stayed away from the goofy grass. And I don’t want to make my mom mad by putting something ugly in her side yard.
Balancing all that pent-up creative energy against neighborhood sensibilities is a challenge. The struggle is real.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]