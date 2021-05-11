There is an election this month.
Last year, “The election was stolen!” lie fractured the nation — and smeared the reputations of thousands of ordinary Pennsylvanians who work in county courthouses and election precincts to help us vote, count our votes and report them to state officials.
It still stings some of those folks that, last year, far-right Pennsylvanians actually implied that our election workers are crooks.
“Oh, wait! We didn’t say THAT!” will be the impassioned denials of those who, just six months ago, were screaming that Pennsylvania’s vote totals were fraudulent.
Yep. That’s what they did say.
They won’t say it this year, because the demagogues have been proven wrong. A day after the forthcoming May primary election that focuses overwhelmingly on county-level and municipal government, nobody will be screaming those canards — even though more than 90 percent of the election workers who were vilified in 2020 will be doing the same work this year.
In 2021, we will vote in almost all of the same places, using almost all of the same voting machines, counting the ballots in almost exactly the same way — because, though our election processes are not perfect, they are not crooked.
As we troop to the voting locations this year, we might keep that in mind as we exchange greetings with the same friendly people who have staffed those sites, some for years, many for decades, a few for a half-century or longer.
“Thank you for your service” is a sentiment that we usually offer these days to military personnel, in gratitude for what they do and in atonement for what our forebears (and many of us) did during the Vietnam War. Back then, in the 1960s, our growing disenchantment with that war was politically twisted into brutal and almost totally false invective, greeting our returning troops with screams of “Baby killers!” and the like.
We might think this year of saying “Thank you!” to our election workers as we decide whom to support for coroner, or mayor, or supervisor.
Nothing more needs to be said. Those workers are as American as we are. Some of them were fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump. But on Election Day, they put aside their partisanship and gave us honest tabulations of our votes — only to be basically called “crooks” by the people who could not even get one substantive victory out of more than 60 fruitless court appeals.
That still stings.
— Denny Bonavita