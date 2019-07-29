I admit that I both love and hate social media.
I know, as a Millennial, I’m supposed to love it and be on every platform. I’m still stuck on an old one that the Tide Pod Generation left behind a while ago.
That’s actually because of time and purpose. I don’t have time to maintain a social media presence on multiple platforms. I keep the platform that most people around my age are on. It’s a chance to reconnect with people I went to school with or knew in Lancaster during my decade “abroad.”
But I am also not the same person I used to be.
Maybe it’s a function of age and experience, but there are many things in my youth that I wouldn’t say I regret, but I wish I had done differently. Recently, Timmy, Joy and I watched an episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” called “Tapestry.”
In that episode, Captain Picard gets the chance to correct a youthful mistake through a time-travel plot device. When he does, he finds himself in a boring, safe life and unrecognizable to himself. He said that pulling out that one thread unraveled the tapestry of his life.
I was 11 when I first saw that episode, and that statement took up space in my subconscious — what I call my base programming. I don’t actually have regrets. Without my past, I wouldn’t be me now. And I like me now. But I do have things that I wish I had done differently, probably because of seeing my life as a tapestry, like Captain Picard said.
A little while ago, I got a friend request from someone I wish I had treated better in high school.
Obviously, this person either forgave me or doesn’t remember. I wasn’t popular in high school. I had my groups — the nerd group, the super-Christian kid group, etc. — and I found that 1990s Teen Evangelical Christian expectations are incompatible with Modern Andy’s expectations. This person wasn’t a Christian kid. Not even close. Therefore, I remember many times where I could have, as The Doctor on “Doctor Who” says, chosen kindness, but I chose self-righteousness. It’s hard for people who weren’t in a particular subset of Evangelical Christian Teens in the 1990s to fully understand this. I get that.
The point I’m making is Teen Andy was not as kind as he should have been. I was, by the thinking of my subset of people, correct. But I have changed. The times have changed. I mean, for one thing, I’m not a teen anymore, which has about 80 pounds of baggage added to it.
Oh, I miss my high school weight.
The emotional baggage has made it difficult for me to friend this person. When I got his request, I instantly flashed back to the last time I remember talking to him. Now, mind you, I tend to forget things from high school and haven’t thought about this incident for nigh on 20 years. When I re-ran through my memory, I felt ashamed. This may not be the last time I talked to him, but the way my brain created the file related to him has this as the last memory.
Presently, when I’m a jerk to people, it’s usually on purpose or during a migraine. I don’t regret that. They probably deserve it. And don’t expect me to be nice during a migraine. I give fair warning, but people don’t seem to heed it. Anyway, back then, I was unaware of how much of a jerk I was, and the person I am now wishes he could have done things differently.
When I do respond, I think I’ll do so with an apology. Chances are, he doesn’t remember the incident nor wants an apology. But I think Teen Andy owes it to Modern Andy to make amends.
Like I said, I don’t have regrets. That incident is woven into who I am and how I handle my interactions with people who believe differently than I do. To go back in time and correct it would probably impact my actions in the present.
But I can apologize. Yes, I’m a different person, and maybe an apology will allow me to close this file in my past.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.