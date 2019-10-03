BROOKVILLE
Third Grade
I love living in Brookville because I live in the woods with the peace and quiet for me and my family. The parades and festivals are so fun to go to sometimes. There are so many different sports you can do all year. These are some of the reasons why I like Brookville so much.
Violet Turner
I love Brookville because I love Buff’s. Their ice cream is so soft. I also like the 4th of July fireworks. It is so amazing to watch. The last reason is Rails to Trails. I love finding cool stuff like rocks. I love Brookville so much. I hope you love it, too!
Cora Brown
I love my hometown because it is so fun to go to the YMCA and swim and play basketball. I like to get Buff’s ice cream. I love their chocolate ice cream with chocolate sprinkles. It is the best ice cream every! I also love Pizza Hut’s pizza. I love the melting cheese. It is so good I would have it every day. In conclusion, Brookville is a great place too ive.
Austin Werner
I like to go to Rails to Trails because I can go to beginning and keep riding the same way, then go home. I go to the Jefferson Fairgrounds. I like the power pulls. I like to play with my friends down the road. Brookville is a good place to live.
Gage Schrecengost
I love my home town because I am in the woods and I can ride my four wheeler. I also like it because I can hunt in my woods. I like my area because our neighbors are very active. We ride four wheelers together and we build forts together. These are the reasons why I like Brookville.
Cody Householder
I like hunting and fishing. I like camping with my mom and brother. I like wrestling in the wrestling room. There are many fun things to do in Brookville.
Seth Walter
I love my hometown because I love to go to the dam. I like fishing, running, swimming there. I also love to go to Buff’s to get candy and ice cream in a dish. My favorite is plain old chocolate. I love to hunt on my farm because we have a big forest and two hunting sheds. My hometown is Brookville and it is a great place to live.
Trey Golier
I like living in Brookville because we have great people in our community keeping it clean. I have great schools, nice teachers and friends. I like to play sports with my friends. There are many reason why I like living in Brookville.
Ainsley Blake
I love my home town because I live in the woods and I can swim in my creek. I like Brookville because Fox’s has the best pizza. I love their buffalo chicken pizza. I like my area because Buff’s has peanut butter milkshakes. these are my three reasons why I like Brookville.
Ronan Reitz
Brookville rules because the food is awesome. My favorite food is pizza from Plyler’s. Brookville rocks because it has sports. Brookville is awesome because there is room to ride my go-kart. That is why Brookville is amazing!
Ethan Lauer
I love Brookville because I love to go to the Farmer’s Inn. You can eat and have ice cream plus see the animals. I love Buff’s ice cream because they have more flavors than ever. I love the mint chocolate chip! I also love the Fox’s pizza. I love their breadsticks and the pizza. I love my home town because of many reasons!
Madison White
I love living in my hometown because I like to go to the YMCA to climb the rock wall and go swimming. I like to go to Victorian Christmas because last year one of my friends, Natalie, was on a float throwing candy. I like to go trick or treating at the Church of God. I lovely hometown because there is so much to do.
Lillian Delp
I love Brookville because I get to see my friends and family and do really fun things with them. I also love playing with my neighbors. They are very nice and love to play games with me. I think all my teachers at my school are really nice and the playground is really cool. This is why I think Brookville is a really fun and kind place.
Palynn Lindermuth
I love living in Brookville because I can ride my bike all over with friends. We ride to the playground. I can go on walks with my dog also. We walk to my Grandma’s. I love to go to the Laurel Festival. I like to watch the parade. Brookville is the best!
Eliza Shaffer
I love Brookville because I can go to the Rails to Trails with my friends. I can hunt with my Dad and fish, too. I can also play sports and go kayaking. There are many reasons why I love my home town.
Bridger Afton
I love living in Brookville because riding my bike on Rails to Trails is really fun. Brookville is close to where I go kayaking. Brookville is where I play soccer and other sports. Brookville is where I ride my horse. This is why I love Brookville.
Claren McQuown
Sixth Grade
I like living in Brookville because there is a lot of nice stuff to see and do. You can go to the park, get ice cream, do whatever.
Brookville is a unique town because it’s a small town with many big hearts. There are a lot of nice people, restaurants, and is very colorful. We have lots of big events, so don’t miss out. Brookville has lots of history behind it.
In my hometown, people help each other out. We are all kind and caring to each other.
Addison Patton
I like living in Brookville because it’s a smaller town. I can walk to a lot of places with my friends. This give me more stuff to do without having a car. I also like the school. There are a lot of people that go to Brookville, which gives the school more diversity.
What makes Brookville a unique little town is all the family owned businesses. No other town has them, which gives us a little advantage. Brookville also has the Laurel Festival and Jefferson County Fair.
Leah Barnacastle
I like how creative our town is. For example, every Friday (I believe) in the summer there is a artisans market in downtown Brookville. There are all kinds of objects being sold like food, and fun activities are going on such as hoolahooping, chess and host singles.
I think one of the biggest things is our theater.Now our theater is not like any others. Why? Well, because it’s backwards! I also believe this also shows a little more of our creative side. Out theater also made it into “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!”
I truly believe one of the finest things/events we do is the Laurel Festival. It’s a week-long event FULL of activities and amazing food. For example, one time last year there was a machine that made millions of bubbles, and you could play anthem! There is also a car show where old cars come. One year they thrower candy! All in all, Brookville is a very creative town.
Kaitlyn Leatherman
I like living in Brookville because it is home. I’ve lived here all my life and I’m attached to it. I love it because I know Brookville.
Brookville has a small, humble, peaceful feel to it. It feels like all your worries and the chaos of the world melt away.
Brookville is just that nice little town near Interstate 80 where you can go and relax.
Sorren Morelli
I like living in Brookville because the atmosphere is great, like everyone is so nice. Also he school teachers are super nice, and just the school in general is amazing.
The thing that makes Brookville a unique town is, everyone in it. Every single person is different, so don’t think you’re not special, because you make this town unique.
Sam Krug
I like living in Brookville because there is hardworking and honest people in this town. I think Brookville is a unique little town because it is stuffed with history.
Noah DeLancey
I like living in Brookville because it doesn’t have a lot of people. Also because we have kind police officers. I like when we have fun activities like Light Up Night, when they light the Christmas tree.
The things that make Brookville a unique little town are the courthouse because on Christmas we have a Christmas tree display. Also the Laurel Festival, because it’s all kinds of fun.
Jasmine Miller
I like living in Brookville because is has every thing you need in a town. Shops, stores, food places, playgrounds, schools and much more. I have lived here for a long time. Kids my age are fun to play with. I even had a friend across the street to play with. My neighborhood was nice.
What’s unique about Brookville is its history. If you are walking in Brookville and you see a dark tree podium, stop and start reading, and you will learn about some history about Brookville in the past. It’s so unique that Brookville was really popular back in the past.
Some other facts about Brookville is that it had a huge storm back in 2018. Also, there are a few laundry places scattered around Brookville.
Isabella Rockwell
KNOXDALE
Third Grade
I like living in Knoxdale because I can ride my bike and I just have to cross the road to get to my friend’s house. Knoxdale is a great place to live because I have four friends that live up the street. Knoxdale is a great place to live.
Stephen Caldwell
SIGEL
Third Grade
I love Sigel because it is peaceful and I can ride my four wheeler. Our neighbors are nice and they let us ride in their field. I like the parks, too! these are my reasons I like Sigel.
Coen Forsythe
I like Sigel because I like to go fishing and hunting with my dad and brother. I love to ride my bike on trails; it is fun. I like to run on Rails to Trails with my mom. Sigel is a great place to live.
Lenny Ferraro
OHL
Third Grade
I love to live in Ohl because I can go fishing in my pond. I can go enjoy wild life. I can go on four wheelers in the woods. These are the reasons why I love to live in Ohl.
Leylin Birch
HAZEN
Third Grade
I love Hazen because it has a dirt road so it is easy to go buggy riding! Another reason is the road is not that busy so you can ride your bike! The last reason I like Hazen is it is close to the soccer field! Love my town because it is not busy!
Jocelyn Gardner