We have so much to offer here at your Redbank Valley Public Library that you might not even know about.
We have quiet study rooms, and a community room that you can rent for any event, even after library hours. It’s perfect for meetings, small birthday parties, or group functions.
We have four laptops that you are welcome to use anywhere in the library and two iPads for patron use as well. The iPads already have plenty of learning games downloaded for your convenience and use.
Did you know that we have several early math and reading kits available for use throughout the library too? Bring your child in and play for a while with these fun learning kits!
Are you planning on going on vacation? We can help you get your passport as well. We have the forms here and our agents can assist you in getting a new passport so you can be on your way.
Every month we offer events here at the library too.
A few upcoming events include: a ceramic egg painting class with Dot on Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. (one free egg per person); an interview class conducted by the Career Link; the Spring Book and Bake Sale, Monday, March 9 through Saturday, March 14; and a ceramic chick and egg painting class luncheon with soup and bread for $5 per person on Saturday, March 21.
We also have the bus trip for Lancaster coming up! Look for our flyer in this week’s paper for all information. It is also on our Facebook page, posted throughout the community, and in the library. Call us at (814) 275-2870 with any questions.
Also, Ray Ishman from the American Legion will be here every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. from now until March 31. If you would like to get your loved one a “Hometown Hero” banner, stop in during one of those times.