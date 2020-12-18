Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline. (Ballantine)
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham. (Doubleday)
3. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson. (Little, Brown)
4. “The Return” Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central)
5. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead)
6. “Daylight” by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
7. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
8. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child. (Delacorte)
9. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown)
10. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich. (Atria)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama. (Crown)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown)
3. “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House” by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz. (Crown)
4.“Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)
5.”The Last Days of John Lennon” by James Patterson with Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. (Little, Brown)
6. “Guinness World Records 2021” by Guinness World Records. (Guinness World Records)
7. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House)
8. “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” by Pete Hegseth. (Broadside)
9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle. (Dial)
10. “Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt)
