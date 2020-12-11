Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline. (Ballantine)
2. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson. (Little, Brown)
3. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham. (Doubleday)
4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central)
5. “Daylight” by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
6. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown)
8. “The Sentinel” by Child/Child. (Delacorte)
9. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead)
10. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich. (Atria)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama. (Crown)
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey. (Crown)
3. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)
4. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy. (Morrow)
5. “Modern Warriors” by Pete Hegseth. (Broadside)
6. “Guinness World Records 2021” (Guinness World Records)
7. “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld. (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle. (Dial)
9. “Dolly Parton, Songteller” by Dolly Parton. (Chronicle)
10. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson. (Random House)
