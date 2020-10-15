Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 10, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks
2. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “The Searcher” by Tana French
4. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab
6. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett
7. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
8. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker
9. “Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman
10. “The Harbinger II: The Return” by Jonathan Cahn
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten
2. “Humans” by Brandon Stanton
3. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home” by Steve and Kathy Doocy
4. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens
5. “The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design” by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
6. “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld
7. “Rage” by Bob Woodward
8. “Didn’t See That Coming: Putting Life Back Together When Your World Falls Apart” by Rachel Hollis
9. “Forward: Discovering God’s Presence and Purpose in Your Tomorrow” by David Jeremiah
10. “Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
(c) 2020 NPD Group