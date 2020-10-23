Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham.
2. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks.
3. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett.
4. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult.
5. “The Searcher” by Tana French.
6. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber.
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab.
8. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand.
9. “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam.
10. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.
HARDCOVER NONFICTION1. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten.
2. “This Just Speaks to Me” by Hoda Kotb.
3. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook” by Doocy/Doocy.
4. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson.
5. “Blackout” by Candace Owens.
6. “Didn’t See That Coming” by Rachel Hollis.
7. “Killing Crazy Horse” by O’Reilly/Dugard.
8. “Follow the Money” by Dan Bongino.
9. “Rage” by Bob Woodward.
10. “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld.
(c) 2020 NPD Group