The dog days have come to us in June this year.
Traditional “dog days” occur in late July or August.
Maybe they are so named because their hot, sultry days cause family dogs to just lie around, panting and nearly motionless. Or perhaps they got the name from the rising in the sky of the star Sirius, otherwise known as Canis Major because of its place in a dog-like constellation.
This year, here it is not even July and our two dogs are spending entire days just lying around, panting and nearly motionless.
But not all dogs do this. We are blessed with the definitely not-motionless presence of Martin. Martin is a “granddog,” usually residing in New Jersey with my wife’s daughter. This year, Mariya’s summer break from her teaching job features several planned trips.
“Would you like to have Martin stay with you?” we were asked.
Martin weighs about 18 pounds. He eats dry dog food, and cadges occasional bits from my nightly snack of sharp provolone cheese. He chases balls for half-hours on end.
Martin is a cross between a Jack Russell terrier and a dachshund, a brown-and-white bundle of cuteness. He has learned to be even cuter by standing upright, meerkat-fashion, on his haunches and waving his two front paws in an “I’m praying!” gesture to beg for snacks, ball-tossing, walks or just a playful pat.
Martin is, on the whole, less expensive than grandchildren. Also, he does not ask “Why is the sky blue?” questions. He does not disappear into the confines of a cell phone. He does not burp loudly and giggle (preschoolers) or pine endlessly for romantic companions (teenagers).
So we have Martin —for six long weeks of taking him for walks, scratching his belly and giving up chunks of my yummy sharp provolone.
Martin, you see, is an “inside” dog. His primary job is to give companionship. At our place, he spends much time outside because we spend a lot of time outside, gardening, mowing, and taking care of things. But basically, Martin is with us inside the house.
We also have Buddy, age 9, our collie-beagle cross (Really!). Buddy, a.k.a. “Buddley Waddlebutt” is a rotund study in anatomical contradictions. He has the beagle floppy ears, small feet, short legs and short coat. He has the collie 75-pound body, double insulated coat, deep bark and guard-dog tendencies. He walks nose-to-ground, a la beagle. He usually runs head-up and roaring after deer near shrubs or gardens, varmints near chickens, or just because he can run head-up and roaring.
But not these days.
For the past week, he has been tortured by the “cone of shame,” that plastic hood of sorts that keeps him from turning his head to his hindquarters, licking (and damaging) the stitched up foot-long incision where growths were removed from his left hip.
That means Buddy has been leashed, too, and kept in the garage at night rather than allowed to roam freely, where he would doubtless shake off the cone and reopen his surgically healing incision.
Oh, the shame of being coned. The humiliation. The whining. The reproachful looks. The need for additional regular daytime visits to his leashed confinement near our front porch.
Sad.
Then there is Ralph. Ralph is happy. Ralph is joyful in a tongue-lolling, drooling, head-shaking way. Ralph, 10, is a longhaired, 80-pound Lab/Aussie cross with a shaggy coat whose hip hairs exceed six inches in length.
But not these days.
For the second year in a row, Ralph has been shorn. Manicured. Trimmed. Shampooed, even. His tail, normally a mess of snarls and shrub seeds, is feather duster puffy.
He looks beautiful.
But he is embarrassed.
He did not mind it a bit when the dog groomer was startled to find an actual earthworm snuggled in that rat’s nest of his hindquarters. He just lolls, tongue flopped sideways on his lower jaw, a canine grinner. He is happy being sloppy.
He does mind it that he looks civilized.
So until his coat regrows, he sulks. He hides. He comes haltingly, soberly to the whistle that announces daily walks or feeding.
Ralph and Buddy are working dogs, so they live outside. They wage war on shrub-eating, garden-destroying deer, groundhogs and rabbits, rip asunder chicken-stalking possums, raccoons, etc. Having each been skunk-sprayed once, they have learned to keep a distance but annoy egg-eating “stinky cat” skunks, bark-barking incessantly to give them no peace until they waddle away.
They do have inside shelter within our cavernous barn and snuggle-in piles of loose hay, but they do not venture into our house largely due to their love of finding deer doo-doo (or rotting carcasses) and rolling in that icky stuff, or their own doo-doo.
I find myself using up an hour or so each day to Martin’s cuteness, to Buddy’s sadness, to Ralph’s mournful loss of self-confidence.
That is OK. They are dogs, not people. They do not discuss Trump or Biden, dreary rain or depressing ailments. They just live “in the now,” enjoying each moment — and teaching me in the process.
Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net