Thomas C. Orr, 73, of Mayport, died Saturday afternoon, December 5, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.
Born December 9, 1946 in Shannondale, he was the son of the late Charles and Twila Schreckengost Orr.
He attended Summerville School.
Mr. Orr was a “Jack of all Trades” and worked as a mechanic, carpenter and welder.
He married the former R. Ann Slaughenhaupt on June 11, 1971 at Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale. She survives.
Mr. Orr was a member of the Vets Club, Eagles and Moose in New Bethlehem.
He attended Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale.
Mr. Orr enjoyed time spent with his family, grandchildren and friends; side-by-side rides; and tending the horses when he was able.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Wendy Dixon, Tammy (Jody) Ganoe and Wesley (and wife) Orr; grandchildren, Thomas Anthony, Mya, Jason, Gavin Ganoe and Isabella Orr; three sisters, Ileen Aaron, Bonnie (Den) Curll and Rox (Rodger) Chillcott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Orr was preceded in death by his six brothers, Rand, Harry, Bill, Dick, Don and Dale Orr; and sisters, Peggy Orr and Linda Clinger.
Due to current COVID–19 recommendations, there will be no public services held.
Interment will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the Shannondale Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
