Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact parts of the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....A period of snow will start around mid to late morning and taper off this afternoon. Moderate sleet and freezing rain are expected tonight into early Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&