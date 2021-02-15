Thomas Dean Rankin, 84, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, February 12, 2021 at his home due to complications from a massive stroke.
Born October 19, 1936 in Rimersburg, he was the son of the late Jesse Dale and Stella Mae Wensel Rankin.
He graduated from Union High School in 1955, and then served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.
Mr. Rankin worked at Sharon Steel Mill as an electrician for numerous years, retiring in 1992. He then worked at Carter Lumber in Clarion to keep busy.
He enjoyed his daily drives around the back roads and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He also loved being with his dog, Bailey.
Survivors include his son, Tracy Rankin of Summerville; his daughter, Tammy Smith and her husband, Brad, of Clarion; his granddaughter, Lauren Smith Ehrhart and her husband, Tom, of Limestone; his grandson, Tommy Smith of Clarion; the mother of his children, Carol Rosenquest of Summerville; his sister, Judy Dean and her husband, Jerry, of Rimersburg; a sister-in-law, Connie Rankin of Rimersburg; his beloved dog, Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Dean Rankin II; his parents; five sisters, Dorethea, Zelda, Shirley, Delores and Donna; and three brothers, Richard, Jack and Donald.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, with the Rev. Cecil Craig presiding.
A live streaming of the funeral can be viewed via the Burns Funeral Homes Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Mr. Rankin's name to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.