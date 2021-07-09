Tom Curry, 70, of Rimersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following a motorcycle accident.
Born October 26, 1950 in Toby Township, he was the son of the late Clifford and Edith Croyle Curry.
He graduated from Union High School in 1968.
On September 26, 1970, he married the former Pamela Stewart, who will love him until the end of her days.
Mr. Curry worked for Conrail as a conductor for 20 years, until an accident caused his early retirement.
Recently, he was a student van driver for Weaver Transportation.
Mr. Curry was a member of the United Methodist Church in Rimersburg, and a devoted mentor to those struggling to break free from addiction.
Tom was larger than life! His passions included woodworking, small motor repair, the coffee club at the Korner Restaurant, camping at Deer Meadow Campground and mowing lawns for anyone who was in need.
Mr. Curry served his community through several organizations including: President of the board of the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, a volunteer at Clarion Hospital ER, a board member for AIC Drug & Alcohol Commission and a driver for the Rimersburg ambulance service.
He belonged to Clarion Lodge No. 277 F&AM, Coudersport Consistory, Zem Zem Trykes and Erie County Shriners. He also conferred degrees for Masons in the DuBois Lodge.
Tom shared his stage make-up skills with many local theatre companies.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Pam, of 50 years; his favorite daughter, Angela Chadwell and her husband, Guy, of San Jose, Calif.; his favorite son, Dennis Curry and his wife, Misty, of Wampum; three grandchildren, Curry Chadwell, Hanna Chadwell and Kassidy Curry; four step-grandchildren; a great-grandson; a godson, Bradley T. Curry; two sisters, Carol Montgomery and her husband, Joe, and Connie Lou Cooper of Rimersburg; and his brother-in-law, Chip Harriger.
He is greatly missed by Rocky, his constant canine companion.
Mr. Curry was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Catherine “Tootie” Johnston, Susan Belfield and Beatrice Harriger.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at the Burns Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
A Masonic Service will be held there at 8 p.m.
Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the church with the Rev. John Bargar presiding.
Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tom’s name to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248, the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248, or the drug prevention program CANDLE Inc./Reality Tour, 100 Brugh Ave, Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.