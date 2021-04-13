Thomas Earl "Greenie" Greenawalt Sr. passed away peacefully on April 6, 2021 surrounded by his son and daughter.
Born October 11, 1952 in Kittanning, he was the son of Charles E. and Helen (Buhay) Greenawalt.
A former resident of New Bethlehem, he lived in Eastlake, Ohio since 1978.
Mr. Greenawalt was a 1974 graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of science degree in education — he was on the Dean's List.
He substitute taught for two years before moving to Ohio, after becoming frustrated with teaching job openings.
Mr. Greenawalt then worked his second love, working with his hands in the construction field.
He worked 25 years for his father-in-law's construction company, and then for Ohio Paving until his retirement.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and former member of the Weslaco Sports Men's Club.
"Greenie" loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed telling a good brain rattling joke or story. He had an amazing memory, often remembering events back to age three. He loved ice cold beer, colder than a mother-in-law's kiss.
Mr. Greenawalt also enjoyed going on many fishing trips to Canada with a great group of friends. In his retirement, he loved spending time with his granddaughter, Morgan.
"Greenie" played Little League Baseball, Connie Mack, and Slo-Pitch Softball, always batting clean-up. He was noted as a fierce power hitter, taking them "downtown" on many occasions. He had a sweeping curveball. His heroes were Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle.
Survivors include a son, Thomas Earl Greenawalt Jr. (Mary Aho); a daughter, Marissa Danielle Greenawalt; brothers, Charles and Jeffery (Deanne); a sister, Karen Suriano; and granddaughter, Morgan Victoria.
Mr. Greenawalt was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Connie; and his wife, Vickey (1998) whom he loved dearly.
"Greenie" has left the stadium.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home in Eastlake, Ohio.
Mr. Greenawalt will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio at a later date.