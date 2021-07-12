Thomas G. “Tom” Reesman, 75, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
Born September 24, 1945 in Wayne Township, he was the son of William Charles and Mildred Elizabeth (Montgomery) Reesman.
He was a lifelong resident of the area and loved living in Milton where everyone is like a family.
Mr. Reesman worked as a log truck driver and lumberman at Barrett Lumber Company for 30 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coin collecting, gardening and Sunday NASCAR races. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, and he will be best remembered for his great sense of humor and for being Vera’s honey.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Thomas Gene Reesman and wife, Marie, of Punxsutawney; five daughters, Judy Ann Wyant and husband, Melvin, of Mayport, Vera “Jane” Pelky of Kittanning, Betty Jean Pelky of Punxsutawney, Nancy Jo Pelky of Leechburg and Thelma “Joyce” Freedline of Punxsutawney; daughter-in-law, Dawne (Overdorff) Pelky of Dayton; his sister, Ruthie Dunkle of New Bethlehem; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Vera Marie (Weaver) Reesman, whom he married in August of 1975, and who passed away on March 28, 2016; his son, Harry James Pelky; and brothers, John Reesman and William P. Reesman.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home in Dayton, with the Rev. Sheila Wadding officiating.
Interment will be in Copenhaver Crossroads Cemetery in Dayton.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc.
To send an online condolence to the family or to view a video tribute, visit: www.bauerfuneral.com.