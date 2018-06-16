STATE COLLEGE — Current multi-CMA nominee and ACM Awards Male Vocalist of the Year Thomas Rhett will bring his Life Changes Tour at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. Special guests Brett Young and Midland will also perform.
Tickets are $32.75, $57.75, and $77.75 and are currently on sale at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
