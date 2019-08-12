CRESSON — U.S. Representative Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson hosted U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Monday morning for a listening session on the state of dairy farming throughout the commonwealth at Mt. Aloysius College. The conversation centered around the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) new Dairy Margin Coverage program. Rep. Thompson and Secretary Perdue were joined by U.S. Rep. John Joyce (PA-13), U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (PA-12), Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Penn State Extension Dairy Educator Andrew Sandeen, USDA Pennsylvania Farm Service Agency Executive Director Gary Groves, and Center for Dairy Excellence Risk Education Program Manager Zach Myers.
“Our agricultural industry — particularly our dairy farmers — are the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy. The success of our farmers directly impacts the success of our Commonwealth,” said Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson. “That’s why I’m here today — to learn from our farmers about what’s working, what’s not, and where we can offer support. The new Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program is a great example of the many voluntary risk mitigating resources available to aid farmers nationwide,” added Thompson.
The Congressman also stressed the importance of expanding market opportunities for dairy. “We need to do more to encourage new markets for American dairy products both here at home and abroad.”